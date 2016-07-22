Jon Stewart Takes Over Stephen Colbert’s ‘Late Show’ Desk For Amazing Trump Monologue — Watch

Stewart made a surprise visit to "The Late Show" Thursday to share his commentary on Trump and the Republican National Convention.

Fans of “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” were treated to a special guest Thursday night when former host of Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show” Jon Stewart stopped by to narrate a special segment on the Republican National Convention.

Colbert tee’d up the surprise visit by announcing the resignation of Fox News chief Roger Ailes. “Although I spent well over a decade making fun of his network and him–and the damage I think he did to the world–the news of this man losing his job gives me no pleasure,” Colbert said, before asking the camera to pan to the side for a moment so he could let out a celebratory gesture off camera.

After Stewart made his surprise appearance from under Colbert’s desk, he donned a jacket and clip-on tie and quickly jumped into a commentary about how Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka didn’t accurately introduce her father prior to his acceptance speech.

“She said that he was really compassionate and generous, but then this angry groundhog came out and he just vomited on everybody for an hour,” Stewart said. He then mocked the Republican’s “clear plan for America” as articulated throughout the convention. “One, jail your political opponent,” Stewart said. “Two, inject Rudy Giuliani with a speedball and Red Bull enema, and three, spend the rest of the time scaring the holy bejesus out of everybody.”

