‘La La Land’ Trailer: Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling Are A Musical Dream Duo

It’s impossible to deny the on-screen chemistry between Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone (see “Crazy, Stupid, Love” and “Gangster Squad” for proof), and the two are set to melt our hearts all over again with the upcoming “La La Land.” A contemporary Hollywood musical, the film has been selected to open the Venice Film Festival next month and has Oscar prognosticators watching very closely.

Not much of the plot is known just yet, but the trailer lays out a sultry and surreal Hollywood romance between Gosling and Stone’s characters. “La La Land” marks writer-director Damien Chazelle’s first feature since breaking out with his debut “Whiplash” in 2014. The film earned three Oscars, including Best Supporting Actor for J.K. Simmons, and all eyes have been on this upcoming project for the past two years.

Upon announcing the film’s entrance into the Venice Film Festival, artistic director Alberto Barbera promised that the film “does not merely reinvent the musical genre, it gives it a brand new start.” He added, “If ‘Whiplash’ was the revelation of a new filmmaker, ‘La La Land’ is his definitive, albeit precocious, consecration among the great directors of Hollywood’s new firmament.”

“La La Land” opens December 16. Simmons, John Legend, Finn Wittrock and Rosemarie DeWitt co-star. Watch the debut trailer below.

