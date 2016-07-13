‘La La Land’ Trailer: Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling Are A Musical Dream Duo

It’s impossible to deny the on-screen chemistry between Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone (see “Crazy, Stupid, Love” and “Gangster Squad” for proof), and the two are set to melt our hearts all over again with the upcoming “La La Land.” A contemporary Hollywood musical, the film has been selected to open the Venice Film Festival next month and has Oscar prognosticators watching very closely.
Not much of the plot is known just yet, but the trailer lays out a sultry and surreal Hollywood romance between Gosling and Stone’s characters. “La La Land” marks writer-director Damien Chazelle’s first feature since breaking out with his debut “Whiplash” in 2014. The film earned three Oscars, including Best Supporting Actor for J.K. Simmons, and all eyes have been on this upcoming project for the past two years.
Upon announcing the film’s entrance into the Venice Film Festival, artistic director Alberto Barbera promised that the film “does not merely reinvent the musical genre, it gives it a brand new start.” He added, “If ‘Whiplash’ was the revelation of a new filmmaker, ‘La La Land’ is his definitive, albeit precocious, consecration among the great directors of Hollywood’s new firmament.”
“La La Land” opens December 16. Simmons, John Legend, Finn Wittrock and Rosemarie DeWitt co-star. Watch the debut trailer below.
Aaaannd… he stole everything, even the lens flares, from Punchdrunk Love.
everyone is right, that is exactly the same color palette as PDL. Not cool!
Punch Drunk Love wants its aesthetic back!
Lol now you are acting like he specifically stole from Punch Drunk Love to piss you off.
To everyone bitching that he stole from Paul Thomas Anderson: what the fuck do you think Punch-Drunk Love is comprised of? The entire asthetic of PDL was taken from directors like Tati,Truffaut, and Altman. Hell, Paul used the song “He Needs Me” from Altman’s Popeye. Go watch Tati’s “Playtime” and Truffaut’s “Shoot The Piano Player” you will see how Paul constructed PDL.
Looks very cool but y’all are pointing in the wrong direction. Check out Jacques Demy’s work. Umbrellas of Cherbourg for one.
There nothing wrong with borrowing from the legends. We’re all sitting on their shoulders.
Exactly there’s nothing wrong with borrowing. I haven’t seen Umbrellas of Cherbourg but you’re right on about the influenece there.
The PTA influence was significant in La La Land, to be sure. Even down to quick cut inserts of a stove being lit and coffee being poured, shot as extreme closeups just like in Boogie Nights.
But that’s okay. Nothing wrong with paying homage within a story entirely one’s own (as La La Land is certainly its own story). Besides, as others have pointed out, PTA doesn’t mind and in fact pays similar homage to his heroes. When discussing Boogie Nights with his hero Jonathan Demme, Anderson famously asked whether Demme had recognized all the shots PTA stole from him!
It’s a beautiful lineage, and if any filmmaking style is going to be immortalized through homage, I hope it continues to be the style of such visionaries as PTA/Demme/Altman, etc.
