‘Mr. Robot’: fsociety Hacks Facebook Live For Season 2 Premiere Event

"Mr. Robot" brings truth, change, revolution and a sneak peak at Season 2 to Facebook.

“Mr. Robot” launched a massive Facebook Live event earlier today, which will continue into tomorrow and air in 13 countries across the world. Blasting out many reminders to tune in and warning that the revolution is coming, the event is actually a Facebook page hack by the show’s fsociety, who rants about the beginning of the revolution against Evil Corp. The rants will also reach the U.K., Argentina, Colombia, Mexico, Canada, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Australia, Hong Kong, Malaysia and India — specific both in message and language to each country. Immediately following the rant is a clip of the first 1.5 minutes of the show’s Season 2 premiere, which will officially air next week on July 13th on USA Network.

The show was a massive hit in its first season, earning a 98 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. In addition, Rami Malek earned a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actor in a Drama Series, Christian Slater won the Globe for Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Limited Series or TV Movie and the show itself won the Globe for Best Drama Series.

From USA’s show page, “‘Mr. Robot’ follows Elliot (Rami Malek), a young programmer who works as a cyber-security engineer by day and as a vigilante hacker by night. Elliot finds himself at a crossroads when the mysterious leader (Christian Slater) of an underground hacker group recruits him to destroy the firm he is paid to protect. Compelled by his personal beliefs, Elliot struggles to resist the chance to take down the multinational CEOs he believes are running (and ruining) the world.”

Check out the event and the first 1.5 minutes of season 2’s first episode below. Stay tuned to the “Mr. Robot” Facebook page as the hack and rants continue.

