Will TBS Give Samantha Bee More Time? That’s Up to Samantha Bee

TCA: Expect to see more expanded episodes and specials of "Full Frontal with Samantha Bee" tied to the election.

“Full Frontal with Samantha Bee” was an instant success for TBS, as the weekly series immediately hit the pop culture zeitgeist. “Full Frontal” ratings are up 64% from launch, and its segments are constantly shared on social media.

But “Full Frontal” fans are hungry for more than a measly half-hour (less, with commercials) a week. Why won’t TBS spread the love?

According to Kevin Reilly, president of TBS and TNT and chief creative officer, Turner Entertainment, that’s up to Bee.

“We try take our lead from talent,” Reilly said, “and I’d give Sam as many hours as she’d like. She’d like to do a half-hour, once a week show. She’s doing the show that she things is best for her.”

But Reilly said the network could expand “Full Frontal” as needed, and that there will be an expanded special tied to the presidential election. “And I think we’ll start to do more of those expanded hours when she sees fit,” he said.

Reilly also promised “a more robust digital content presence” for the show, including clips where she’s hosting and doing pieces during the week on a more regular basis.

But don’t expect to see “Full Frontal’s” frequency to expand any time soon. “She wants to do a half hour once a week and she’s doing a great job doing that,” Reilly said. “It’s always a good problem to have, saying people would like to see more.”

