‘Silicon Valley’: Mike Judge and Cast Tease Next Season at Comic-Con

The “Silicon Valley” writers are back to work and breaking stories for Season 4 – and one thing’s for certain: The Pied Piper crew will continue to experience both highs and lows.

“We feel the guys are outsiders,” executive producer Alec Berg told the audience Thursday at “Silicon Valley’s” San Diego Comic-Con panel. “As soon as they become the winners, the show gets less interesting.”

Added executive producer Mike Judge: “It’s more fun to watch these guys be uncomfortable and fail and be humiliated. They’re funnier that way. If they become successful and live happily ever after it will be less fun to watch.”

That doesn’t mean the crew won’t continue to occasionally experience victories. “[The show] does a good job of having plausible triumphs,” said Zach Woods (who plays Jared).

Season 3 ended with Pied Piper pretty much in ruins, but on the verge of a pivot to focus on being a video conferencing application. With Erlich and Big Head (T.J. Miller and Josh Brener, neither of whom attended the panel) rescuing the company from Hooli, expect to see more of Big Head and Monica (Amanda Crew) inside Pied Piper next season.

Star Thomas Middleditch (who stars as Richard) pointed out that the Pied Piper pivot is reminiscent of real-life digital companies that began life with a different application, such as Slack.

Woods couldn’t help but point out that his character had discussed making a pivot long before anyone else. “I’m gloating on behalf of my character,” he said.

Although writing is underway, Berg and Judge were mum on any real plans – partly because they know things can change. “The way writing goes we try and make plans for the whole season but then things fall apart,” he said.

A few other tidbits from the “Silicon Valley” panel:

— The show’s male stars held a “boys’ slumber party” after Season 1 wrapped, and things got strange. Woods apparently jumped in a bathtub, naked, while his co-stars chanted.

“Everyone was drunk and I’m not a big drinker, so I thought that I should make another contribution so I got in the tub,” he said. “I guess it’s a little weird.”

— Last season’s scene that featured horses having sex still resonates with the cast. Middleditch said the scene was actually filmed in front of a green screen, so he didn’t witness the horses first hand.

Still, he shared some unsavory facts: “What I didn’t know [was] the sheer amount of semen that comes out of this horse.”

Added Kumail Nanjiani (Dinesh): “Gallons of semen!”

— The cheesy Pied Piper jacket seen on the show was actually inspired by an equally cheesy jacket that some of the show’s cast had made. Middleditch said the stars made up a gang, calling themselves “The Rude Boys,” and purchased bright, purple jackets to wear on the lot.

Woods likes the show’s jacket: “I guess it’s a blind spot of mine that I think it’s cool,” he admitted.

— Judge was awarded Comic-Con International’s “Ink Blot Award,” in honor of his achievements in film and TV.

