‘Stranger Things’ Featurette: Winona Ryder On Her Harrowing, Emotional Performance In Her First Major TV Role

Netflix’s new original series sci-fi horror series “Stranger Things,” about the disappearance of a young boy and the arrival of a telekinetic girl in a small town in 1980’s Indiana, has garnered critical acclaim for its performances and the numerous homages to 1980’s cinema.

Written and directed by Matt and Ross Duffers, colloquially known as The Duffers, the series features actress Winona Ryder in a prominent role as Joyce Byers, a high-strung single mother whose son Will is the boy who goes missing. While the town is out looking for her son, she believes she’s talking to him through the lights in her house and is convinced that her son is alive and in danger. It’s an emotional, harrowing performance, especially for Ryder’s first major TV role.

Watch a featurette below with Ryder, The Duffers, executive producer Shawn Levy, and fellow actor David Harbour discuss Ryder’s fearless performance.

Ryder is best known for a string of highly acclaimed performances in the ’80s and ’90s. Some of these include Lydia Deetz in “Beetlejuice,” Veronica Sawyer in “Heathers,” Kim Boggs in “Edward Scissorhands,” and Lelaina Pierce in “Reality Bites.” She won a Golden Globe for her performance in Martin Scorsese’s “The Age of Innocence” and was nominated for an Oscar for her performance in “Little Women.” She recently appeared in Michael Almereyda’s “Experimenter” and in David Simon’s miniseries “Show Me a Hero.”

