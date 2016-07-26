‘Stranger Things’ Featurette: Winona Ryder On Her Harrowing, Emotional Performance In Her First Major TV Role

Netflix’s new original series sci-fi horror series “Stranger Things,” about the disappearance of a young boy and the arrival of a telekinetic girl in a small town in 1980’s Indiana, has garnered critical acclaim for its performances and the numerous homages to 1980’s cinema.
Written and directed by Matt and Ross Duffers, colloquially known as The Duffers, the series features actress Winona Ryder in a prominent role as Joyce Byers, a high-strung single mother whose son Will is the boy who goes missing. While the town is out looking for her son, she believes she’s talking to him through the lights in her house and is convinced that her son is alive and in danger. It’s an emotional, harrowing performance, especially for Ryder’s first major TV role.
Watch a featurette below with Ryder, The Duffers, executive producer Shawn Levy, and fellow actor David Harbour discuss Ryder’s fearless performance.
Ryder is best known for a string of highly acclaimed performances in the ’80s and ’90s. Some of these include Lydia Deetz in “Beetlejuice,” Veronica Sawyer in “Heathers,” Kim Boggs in “Edward Scissorhands,” and Lelaina Pierce in “Reality Bites.” She won a Golden Globe for her performance in Martin Scorsese’s “The Age of Innocence” and was nominated for an Oscar for her performance in “Little Women.” She recently appeared in Michael Almereyda’s “Experimenter” and in David Simon’s miniseries “Show Me a Hero.”
“Stranger Things” is currently available to stream on Netflix.
Odd. I found Ryder’s performance to be unconvincing and single-note–the weakest link in an otherwise decent show.
Winona gives an incredible performance in Stranger Things! She’s what made me keep coming back for more!!!
Ryder was shrill and unconvincing. I would even go so far as to say she was the only thing I truly disliked and multiple times almost made me turn it off.
Even in the trailer, all I see is her indicating and being otherwise unbelievable, but I want to watch because I think her being cast in this because of who she is and with her particular acting style was a genius choice.
Anyone saying ryder’s performance is great has no ability to read people. Her acting is bad. Wrong emotions. She almost seems drugged out. I didn’t realise 1 actor could turn me off from a show.
I found her performance convincing and enjoyable. Her descent into the hot mess was both hilarious and poignant. Hilarious because she just played crazy so well and poignant because it made you think “How crazy would I go to save a child of mine”. I’m not just a super Winona fan and feel she overdid it in GI but I was looking forward to her scenes and hope to see more Hot Mess Joyce in the future.
In the same way Laura Dern grated on my last nerve by screaming throughout Jurrasic Park, Winona Ryder is just as shrill, irritating and overly dramatic throughout Stranger Things. Unconvincing and detracted from an otherwise compelling thriller. No subtlety, nuance, just full on shrill. If it weren’t for the kids, would otherwise have stopped at episode 1.
Winona is absolutely terrible in this series. She can’t cry even though she’s losing her mind over losing her son. Her emotions are just off. Just look at the scene when Chief Hopper tells her that he went to the morgue and saw that Will’s body is a fake. Her reaction is so wrong that it’s laughable. She has this expression on her face as if she just found out her husband booked a surprise trip to Barbados, not the face of a mom who just learned that her son is probably alive. She kills this show for me
