‘Sultan’ Trailer: Salman Khan Wrestles His Way Back To The Top In Latest Bollywood Film

This week the Ali Abbas Zafar-written and directed film, “Sultan,” made its way to U.S. cinemas. Starring one of Bollywood’s biggest stars, Salman Khan, the film is a classic underdog tale about a gold medal wrestler who tries to make a comeback when all odds are against him.

The film starts off with Sultan as an aspiring athlete who falls in love with the beautiful Aarfa (Anushka Sharma), who happens to be a wrestler herself. Unfortunately for Sultan, Aarfa won’t consider marrying him until he shows some direction in life. So, he strives to prove himself to her by making his dreams come true.

The film is produced by Aditya Chopra under the Yash Raj Films banner. In India “Sultan” made around $15 million in its opening weekend. It was released in U.S. and Canada theaters on July 6 and made a combined $530,000 on its opening day.

Anisha Jhaveri wrote in the IndieWire review that though the actor has a controversial past, he still delivers when it comes to acting. “‘Sultan’ presents Khan in that classic underdog sports movie that should charm just about all of us.” Adding, “Despite some of the usual Bollywood razzle-dazzle, this might be the most authentic performance Khan has done on screen in a decade, as Sultan must undergo a considerable arc from guileless lightweight to national champion to fallen hero — and, finally, a dark horse hoping for redemption.”

Watch the full trailer below

