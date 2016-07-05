‘The Warriors’ Will Come Out And Play On TV, Thanks To The Russo Brothers

The Russos will adapt Walter Hill's 1979 cult classic for Paramount and Hulu.

Walter Hill’s 1979 action thriller “The Warriors” follows a New York City gang fighting to return to their home turf after being framed for the murder of a respected gang leader trying to establish a citywide truce between the area gangs. Now, Deadline reports that The Russo Brothers, best known for directing the “Captain America” films for Marvel, are bringing “The Warriors” to TV.

With the help of Paramount TV and Hulu, the Russos’ one-hour drama adaptation will honor the original film’s gritty pulp violence, but with their own unique spin on the material. The brothers will team up with writer Frank Baldwin on the series. No director is currently attached to the project.

READ MORE: The Essentials: 8 Walter Hill Films You Should Know

Based on Sol Yurick’s 1975 novel of the same name, “The Warriors” was shrouded in controversy prior to its release. After reports of vandalism and sporadic gang violence, Paramount Pictures removed its advertising campaign almost completely and relieved theater owners’ contractual obligations to screen the film. Despite fear of violence and the mixed-to-negative reviews, “The Warriors” became a commercial success. Hill later said that what made “The Warriors” a “success with young people…is that for the first time somebody made a film within Hollywood, big distribution, that took the gang situation and did not present it as a social problem.”

The Russo Brothers just released their latest film “Captain America: Civil War” in May to generally positive reviews. They’re set to direct the two-part “Avengers: Infinity War” films set to be released in 2018 and 2019.

Watch a famous clip from “The Warriors” below featuring the psychopath Luther (David Patrick Kelly) goading The Warriors to “come out and play.”

READ MORE: Author Sol Turick Has Passed Away; Watch ‘The Warriors’ (Cult Classic Based On His Novel)

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.