‘Thor: Ragnarok’: Why Tessa Thompson Was Cast as a Character Who Is ‘Blonde & White’ in Comics

As with Idris Elba in “The Dark Tower,” Tessa Thompson’s character in the upcoming “Thor: Ragnarok” was originally depicted as being white. In a new interview with Spinoff, director Taika Waititi goes into the reasoning behind the casting decision, saying that he wanted to “be more inclusive and provide a broader representation” with his Marvel film.
The director, whose “Hunt for the Wilderpeople” premiered at Sundance this year and is now in theaters, is aware that such decisions tend to be met with resistance from certain fans. He’s also confident that they’ll come around once they see the “Dear White People” and “Creed” actress’ portrayal of Valkyrie. “The fact that we even have to keep having this conversation is ridiculous, because we keep forgetting,” he adds. “Unless it’s the topic of the film, it just shouldn’t even be — what do we even care? I think the story is king, and you want the best person for the job. And Tessa tested against — we cast a very broad net, and Tess was the best person.”
Karl Urban, Jeff Goldblum and Cate Blanchett are also set to appear in the Marvel franchise for the first time alongside returning stars Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston, Anthony Hopkins and Elba himself. “Thor: Ragnarok” is scheduled for release on November 3, 2017.
