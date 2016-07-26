‘Tom Clancy’s The Division’: Jessica Chastain May Join Jake Gyllenhaal in Video-Game Adaptation

Gyllenhaal is also producing.

Tom Clancy passed away nearly three years ago, but the novelist and video-game designer’s legacy is still being felt in the film world. It was announced last month that “Tom Clancy’s The Division” is being brought from console to screen with Jake Gyllenhaal attached as both star and producer, and now, per Variety, comes the news that Jessica Chastain may be joining him.

The third-person shooter was released in March to favorable reviews and strong sales, making as much as $330 million in its first week. Ubisoft, the game’s developer and publisher, also has an adaptation of its popular “Assassin’s Creed” series in the works with Michael Fassbender set to star.

Gyllenhaal previously headlined another high-profile game adaptation, 2010’s “Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time,” a would-be franchise-starter that didn’t fare as well as hoped. He’ll next be seen in Tom Ford’s “Nocturnal Animals,” which will screen at the Toronto International Film Festival in September — and, pending their official lineup announcements, potentially Venice and/or Telluride as well. Chastain’s next role is the lead in “Miss Sloane,” which will be released in December.

