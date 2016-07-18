‘Train To Busan’ Review: This Electric Korean Zombie Movie Goes Off The Rails

For almost 45 minutes, Yeon Sang-ho’s “Train to Busan” is on pace to become the best, most urgent zombie movie since “28 Days Later.” And then — at once both figuratively and literally — this broad Korean blockbuster derails in slow-motion, sliding off the tracks and bursting into a hot mess of generic moments and digital fire.
But oh, those first 45 minutes: they’re genre heaven (or the undead equivalent). Equal parts “Snowpiercer” and “World War Z,” the film introduces itself as the rare pastiche with enough personality to feel like something new. A sequel of sorts to Yeon’s “Seoul Station,” which received limited festival play and never received U.S. distribution, “Train to Busan” unwraps its premise so elegantly that no prior knowledge is required to get swept along by its opening act.
Something is wrong in the verdant hills of Jinyang. A truck driver rattles his vehicle up to a military checkpoint, where he’s told that the area up ahead has been quarantined. He’s not buying it; the MERS outbreak that blitzed through the country in 2015 and likely inspired Yeon’s film hasn’t left much of an impression on him. So he drives on, eventually flattening a deer who runs into the middle of the road. “Such a shitty day,” he mutters. He has no idea — he’s already fled the scene by the time the roadkill twitches back to life and hops onto its feet.
Deeper in the quiet city, a dapper Disney dad named Seok-woo (Gong Yoo) is too busy earning his reputation as a corporate bloodsucker to notice the brewing zombie apocalypse. While (too) many of his moral failings are left to the imagination, we know that the recently separated Seok-woo refers to his employees as lemmings, and doesn’t make time for his young daughter, Su-an (Kim Su-an, who delivers a ferociously believable child performance).
All of that begins to change when Seok-woo retrieves the girl for a birthday trip to visit her mother (she must be some kind of monster not to get custody in this situation) and they take an early morning train — oblivious to the threatening imagery on the periphery of Yeon’s compositions. The last person to board the high-speed KTX train is a girl with a curious bite on her leg.
Yeon shines as he introduces the film’s supporting characters with the sneaky glee of a chess master arranging his pieces for a blindside attack. As Seok-woo and his daughter walk through the cabin, we’re introduced to a baseball team, a girl with a crush on one of the players, a pregnant woman (Jung Yu-mi), her salt-of-the-earth husband (the super charismatic Ma Dong-seok), an old lady, her sister, a fresh-faced train employee, and more.
The only passenger to receive special attention, however, is the homeless man in the bathroom. All zombie movies need a social conscience, and “Train to Busan” is nominally devoted to the subject of economic discrimination. Survival isn’t possible, as Seok-woo soon learns, when the rich think only for themselves, and it’s telling that the KTX crew is so preoccupied with removing the poor stowaway that they fail to notice when a young girl starts eating the paying customers.
Characters will die with a randomness that feels capable of reviving the entire genre — the movie may be on rails, but it’s hard to overstate the degree to which Yeon’s script revitalizes a familiar premise (and uses action to articulate its central theme) by leveling the playing field. It’s key that “Train to Busan” quickly establishes rules of the game — the zombies are fast, their attacks are based on sight, and infection spreads within seconds — and resists the convenience of violating them until everything goes haywire in the inexcusable third act.
Yeon cherrypicks genre tropes in order to steer this story toward action rather than horror. He gleefully punctures the film’s austerity in order to send waves of zombies stampeding over themselves down the narrow train cabins. His favorite trick is to shoot through a window as a flesh-hungry passenger runs face-first into the glass, reasserting the physical reality that eluded similar blockbusters like “I Am Legend.” It’s even fun when the chaos spills outside and zombies begin falling from the sky, losing their grip on the landing gear of military helicopters.
READ MORE: ‘Snowpiercer’ TV Series in the Works
But it’s only a matter of time before Yeon loses his own grip on the material, and everything that made “Train to Busan” so exciting begins to sludge into runaway nonsense at 200 MPH. As the carnage ramps up and surviving characters are forced to become a ragtag group of zombie-fighting ass-kickers, Seok-woo’s inevitable evolution from elitist prig to hero of the people gets lost in the shuffle. A half-assed side plot involving his potential involvement in the outbreak doesn’t help, nor does Yeon’s decision to let his protagonist off the hook by introducing an unbelievably scummy and selfish villain to shoulder all of the movie’s awfulness.
As the characters whittle away into archetypes (and start making senseless decisions), the spectacle also sheds its unique personality. There are really only so many ways that you can stage people sneaking around zombies in a confined space, and it’s even worse when they’re spotted and forced to fight back, if only because it’s not convincing to see a zombie throw in the towel after taking a light thwack to the head.
Yeon’s eventual surrender to such cartoonish imagery may be unsurprising given his background in animation (this is his first live-action feature), but “Train to Busan” is easily his least realistic film. This one is pitched for the big houses and the cheap seats, betraying the bitter streaks of humanism that made previous work like “The Fake” and “The King of Pigs” feel so unflinchingly real. “Train to Busan” preaches that equality is the key to survival, but Yeon doesn’t do the rest of us any favors by sacrificing the very things that make him special.
Grade: C+
“Train to Busan” opens in theaters on Friday.
Comments
I think that you are being unduly critical. The movie introduces novel and unexpected plot elements consistently through its length. I suspect that you are just annoyed that Korea has made a zombie movie that is better than anything made in America. Bye-the-way, the comparison with World War Z is insulting. That movie is rubbish
I watched this today and it just reminded me of World War Z through and through, so I can’t understand what’s got Mr. John Cox unimpressed with the writer’s comparing both films. I must admit, though, that I did have loads of fun watching this at the cinema, as the audience was collectively screaming, gasping, and clapping whenever the scene on screen got exciting.
C+…seriously?!
Can someone explain to me how the zombie outbreak started?
@Curious: Watch Seoul Station (it had limited release though). It’s the prequel to Train to Busan.
It doesn’t really help. I still don’t get why.
There was a chemical leak at a plant. It was mentioned to the truck driver
And C+ really? I doubt that. It was a great film for me. Excitement, filled with suspense and anxious to know what happens next is what I have always felt throughout the film. I was rendered speechless with the ending of the film.
This reviewer seems a bit jaded, which is not a surprise given the genre’s over-saturation, but he’s critical of the things that made the movie very distinctly Korean. It had a lot of corny, episodic moments, which I thought added to the comic book feel; the zombies were iconic and traditional but still scary and new. An early scene with the father watching his daughter’s missed performance on a camcorder was like a Korean TV drama, so I’m not sure why this author expected them to fully change gears and abandon that aesthetic. Towards the end, a hundred-strong trail of zombies are dragged by the train and it was brilliant: if that was CGI, they had me fooled, and they did a far better job of it than World War Z or I am Legend. A great movie
Apart from the infection spreading within seconds, there’s nothing else to compare this movie to WWZ. A plane crash that left Brad Pitt and the lady soldier as the only survivors? Much less believable. Everything in this movie is more plausible and probable hence makes this better than WWZ in that aspect.
The writer needs to learn that he is being an elitist prick who thinks he is better than anyone else by giving the movie an undeserved C+ because he spotted minimal flaws after the first 45 minutes.
world war z is shit i mean did not people notice in the first hour that sick people don’t attract zombies
There’s depth in the small things. The girl who doomed the train apologised. She knew she was screwing up everyone but she was afraid. That is pointing to and acceptance of human nature.
The MC’s initial exhortations for his daughter to look after herself first and always is crushed by what happens next. The two he almost doomed to die ends up being the ones who save him and his daughter.
The piece of shit at the end confessed his fear and asked for his mother. Again, this was an acceptance but not a whitewash of the character.
The last call from his mother formed the blow that forced the MC to truly look at what he had done through ignoring, shifting responsibilities and disregarding the kind intentions of his mother as nagging.
The ridiculous broadcast by the government to calm fears and straight up denial of the situation is more a critique of attempts at mainpulation and its failure.
The last scene of the MC is a meditation on what is truly of importance when the end comes vs what you would value in life when tomorrow always seems available.
Unfortunately the mother not having custody of the child had less to do with her being a ‘monster’ and more to do with the reality of the Korean social landscape, where fathers immediately get custody of children in divorces or separations (still highly stigmatized), regardless of any feelings or desires on the part of the mother. Things are slowly improving, but it is still a highly patriarchal society and despite having a female president, rights and equality for women in myriad situations are still sadly below par compared with other OECD countries. Tangentially related, this film is also a social commentary on Korean society as a whole. Korean society is still dealing with how the government botched their response to the sinking of the Sewol Ferry in 2014, blaming everyone and no one for the deaths of hundreds of students. In real life, while a ferry full of children was sinking, the captain and crew got off first to save themselves and told high school children to stay where they were, directly causing their deaths. In real life. This happened. The character arc of Seok-woo in ‘Train to Busan’, going from bloodsucking fund manager to learning to care for others and eventually sacrificing himself for his daughter, seems to be a projection of what the filmmakers hope Korean society has learned in real life from tragedies such as the Sewol (caring more about others, taking responsibility, prioritizing governmental transparency and honesty), as well as a terrifying metaphor for the destruction and senseless loss that will undoubtedly occur if it doesn’t.
Thanks for this comment, it adds more context to the overall scenario of the movie.
Please name me better films than this other than world war z or I am legend. Totally biased and unprofessional review. This movie was immensely enjoyable and kept me holding my breath at one moment and screaming in frustration in another.
Very surprised by the reviewers disappointment of the second half. This is one of the best films I have seen recently. And one of the best in the zombie genre generally. The tone and pace was perfect throughout and managed to deliver and ending that was both eloquent and bleak. My difficulty with this review is that the reviewer doesn’t seem able to articulate why he doesn’t like the second half? Having just seen the film, while elements of survival will always appear slightly unreal in this type of film, it was believable enough to keep the right level of tension and pace throughout. The emotional core was what elevates it for me. And the selfish to the core COO did not diminish the sins of the main character so much as frame them. Highly recommend this film, and no need to get caught up with comparisons with other zombie films, except to say that this is a well worth watching, as a fan of the genre or otherwise…
This review smells like GARBAGE!! SIMPLY GARBAGE!!
Fantastic review, David. “Yeon cherrypicks genre tropes in order to steer this story toward action rather than horror” This is what I was thinking the whole time when the plot loosened up after the first act.