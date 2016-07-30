‘True Detective’ Season 3: HBO Says, ‘It Is Not Dead’

TCA: HBO President of Programming Casey Bloys denied rumors that Nic Pizzolatto's landmark anthology series had seen its last season and unveiled Season 3's current status.

Ever since the second season of “True Detective” landed with a critical thud, fans and critics alike have been wondering what will happen to Nic Pizzolatto’s conversation-starting cop drama.

Well, we’ve got good news and bad news, depending on your perspective.

Fans will be happy to hear the show is very much a priority at HBO. Casey Bloys, HBO’s President of Programming, told the reporters gathered for HBO’s TCA press day, “It is not dead.”

Various reports called into question whether or not we’d ever see a third season of “True Detective” after former president Michael Lombardo left HBO and Bloys started making moves to eliminate expensive, critically-questionable projects pushed by the old boss — like “Vinyl,” which was renewed and then cancelled upon Bloys’ takeover.

“True Detective,” though, remains a key piece of the network’s future. Citing the show’s impressive viewership for both seasons — 11 million-plus viewers on average, per episode — Bloys said the network is exploring various options for Season 3.

But here’s where the bad news comes in: They don’t know what that is yet.

“I don’t think Nic has a take,” Bloys said. “He’s working on some other projects.”

Pizzolatto signed an overall deal with HBO in late 2015 that will keep him with the network through 2018. The deal included an option for “True Detective” Season 3, but also opened up the writer to pursue new projects.

So HBO may not wait for Pizzolatto’s pitch.

“We’re open to someone else writing it with Nic producing,” Bloys said.

This way of thinking goes along with what was reported when Pizzolatto re-upped his deal with HBO. Under former president Michael Lombardo, Pizzolatto was given the option to keep things exactly as they are, with Pizzolatto writing the entire season by himself. But he was also offered the choice to bring in a writing staff and/or a new showrunner. Pizzolatto would remain an executive producer under every scenario.

“True Detective” earned just one Emmy nomination for Season 2 after landing 12 nominations and five wins for Season 1. Considering the critical disdain for Season 2 as well as the delay on Season 3, tell us what you want to see happen in the poll below.

