The Weinstein Company Moves Alicia Vikander–Starring ‘Tulip Fever’ Far Away From Awards Season

The drama will now be released on February 24, 2017.

If you’ve been wondering why you’ve heard so little about “Tulip Fever” despite it ostensibly being scheduled for release next week, wonder no more. The Weinstein Company has officially moved the drama starring Alicia Vikander back to February of next year, the sort of move usually regarded as signifying a lack of confidence in a film’s prospects — especially one formerly touted as a potential awards contender.

READ MORE: ‘Tulip Fever’ Trailer: Alicia Vikander and Dane DeHaan Start Secret Love Affair

The Weinstein Company declined to comment on the decision, but a source with knowledge of the situation said the company changed the date due to marketplace conditions, having looked at the calendar and decided that February 24, 2017 was a better release date than July 15, 2016 based on the market. Another source said the company has learned a lesson from releasing last year’s “Woman in Gold” and “The Lady in the Van” that films appealing to older audiences but that aren’t Oscar favorites tend to perform better after the glut of awards season.

A romantic drama adapted from Deborah Moggach’s novel of the same name, the film stars Vikander as a young woman who falls in love with the artist (Dane DeHaan) commissioned to paint her portrait. Zach Galifianakis, Judi Dench, Christoph Waltz, Jack O’Connell, Holliday Grainger, Cara Delevingne and Tom Hollander all co-star in the film, a 17th-century period piece.

READ MORE: Weinstein Slots Three Summer Movies Outside Oscar Season

Vikander is currently in the midst of what is often called a “moment,” having won an Oscar for her performance in “The Danish Girl” with several other high-profile films forthcoming, including “Jason Bourne” and “The Light Between Oceans.” “Tulip Fever” will now be released on February 24, 2017.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.