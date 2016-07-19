‘xXx: The Return of Xander Cage’ Trailer: Vin Diesel Brings Another Franchise Back from the Dead

The most recent "xXx" film was 2005's "State of the Union."

The success of recent “Fast and Furious” sequels has apparently been enough to bring all of Vin Diesel’s other dormant franchises back to life. After 2013’s genuinely good “Riddick,” the actor will soon be seen as the title character in “xXx: The Return of Xander Cage” — the action series’ first installment since 2005, and Diesel’s first since the original came out in 2001. Watch the trailer below and be reminded that time is indeed a flat circle.

In keeping with the recent trend of vaunted actresses appearing as agency officials in similar fare — Amy Ryan in “Central Intelligence,” Viola Davis in “Suicide Squad,” Laura Linney in “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows” — Toni Collette co-stars; she’s joined by Samuel L. Jackson, Deepika Padukone, Donnie Yen, Tony Jaa, Nina Dobrev and Ruby Rose.

Ice Cube starred in 2005’s “xXx: State of the Union,” which explained that Diesel’s character had actually been killed off. That one didn’t make any money, though, so apparently it’s being retconned. “The Return of Xander Cage” will be released by Paramount Pictures on January 20, 2017.

