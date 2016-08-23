The 100 Greatest Films of the 21st Century: BBC Polls Critics From Around The Globe

Last year, the BBC polled a bunch of critics to determine the 100 greatest American films of all time and only six films released after 2000 placed at all. This year, the BBC decided to determine the “new classics,” films from the past 16 years that will likely stand the test of time, so they polled critics from around the globe for their picks of the 100 greatest films of the 21st Century so far. David Lynch’s “Mulholland Dr.” tops the list, Wong Kar-Wai’s “In The Mood For Love” places second, and Paul Thomas Anderson and the Coen Brothers both have 2 films in the top 25. See the full results below.
Though the list itself is fascinating, what’s also compelling are the statistics about the actual list. According to the the BBC, they polled 177 film critics from every continent except Antarctica. They also broke down the results by year, language, gender, festival premiere, and more. For example, 2012 and 2013 have the most films in the top 100 by release year, over half the films are in English, and only 12 films on the list were made by female directors despite 31% of the critics polled were female.
Head to the BBC website to see the full list of critics who participated and their individual top ten’s, write-ups of the top 25 films, more surprising facts about the list in general, plus essays about “Mulholland Dr.” and the future of cinema.
100. “Toni Erdmann” (Maren Ade, 2016)
100. “Requiem for a Dream” (Darren Aronofsky, 2000)
100. “Carlos” (Olivier Assayas, 2010)
99. “The Gleaners and I” (Agnès Varda, 2000)
98. “Ten” (Abbas Kiarostami, 2002)
97. “White Material” (Claire Denis, 2009)
96. “Finding Nemo” (Andrew Stanton, 2003)
95. “Moonrise Kingdom” (Wes Anderson, 2012)
94. “Let the Right One In” (Tomas Alfredson, 2008)
93. “Ratatouille” (Brad Bird, 2007)
92. “The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford” (Andrew Dominik, 2007)
91. “The Secret in Their Eyes” (Juan José Campanella, 2009)
90. “The Pianist” (Roman Polanski, 2002)
89. “The Headless Woman” (Lucrecia Martel, 2008)
88. “Spotlight” (Tom McCarthy, 2015)
87. “Amélie” (Jean-Pierre Jeunet, 2001)
86. “Far From Heaven” (Todd Haynes, 2002)
85. “A Prophet” (Jacques Audiard, 2009)
84. “Her” (Spike Jonze, 2013)
83. “A.I. Artificial Intelligence” (Steven Spielberg, 2001)
82. “A Serious Man” (Joel and Ethan Coen, 2009)
81. “Shame” (Steve McQueen, 2011)
80. “The Return” (Andrey Zvyagintsev, 2003)
79. “Almost Famous” (Cameron Crowe, 2000)
78. “The Wolf of Wall Street” (Martin Scorsese, 2013)
77. “The Diving Bell and the Butterfly” (Julian Schnabel, 2007)
76. “Dogville” (Lars von Trier, 2003)
75. “Inherent Vice” (Paul Thomas Anderson, 2014)
74. “Spring Breakers” (Harmony Korine, 2012)
73. “Before Sunset” (Richard Linklater, 2004)
72. “Only Lovers Left Alive” (Jim Jarmusch, 2013)
71. “Tabu” (Miguel Gomes, 2012)
70. “Stories We Tell” (Sarah Polley, 2012)
69. “Carol” (Todd Haynes, 2015)
68. “The Royal Tenenbaums” (Wes Anderson, 2001)
67. “The Hurt Locker” (Kathryn Bigelow, 2008)
66. “Spring, Summer, Fall, Winter…and Spring” (Kim Ki-duk, 2003)
65. “Fish Tank” (Andrea Arnold, 2009)
64. “The Great Beauty” (Paolo Sorrentino, 2013)
63. “The Turin Horse” (Béla Tarr and Ágnes Hranitzky, 2011)
62. “Inglourious Basterds” (Quentin Tarantino, 2009)
61. “Under the Skin” (Jonathan Glazer, 2013)
60. “Syndromes and a Century” (Apichatpong Weerasethakul, 2006)
59. “A History of Violence” (David Cronenberg, 2005)
58. “Moolaadé” (Ousmane Sembène, 2004)
57. “Zero Dark Thirty” (Kathryn Bigelow, 2012)
56. “Werckmeister Harmonies” (Béla Tarr, director; Ágnes Hranitzky, co-director, 2000)
55. “Ida” (Paweł Pawlikowski, 2013)
54. “Once Upon a Time in Anatolia” (Nuri Bilge Ceylan, 2011)
53. “Moulin Rouge!” (Baz Luhrmann, 2001)
52. “Tropical Malady” (Apichatpong Weerasethakul, 2004)
51. “Inception” (Christopher Nolan, 2010)
50. “The Assassin (Hou Hsiao-hsien, 2015)
49. “Goodbye to Language” (Jean-Luc Godard, 2014)
48. “Brooklyn” (John Crowley, 2015)
47. “Leviathan” (Andrey Zvyagintsev, 2014)
46. “Certified Copy” (Abbas Kiarostami, 2010)
45. “Blue Is the Warmest Color” (Abdellatif Kechiche, 2013)
44. “12 Years a Slave” (Steve McQueen, 2013)
43. “Melancholia” (Lars von Trier, 2011)
42. “Amour” (Michael Haneke, 2012)
41. “Inside Out” (Pete Docter, 2015)
40. “Brokeback Mountain” (Ang Lee, 2005)
39. “The New World” (Terrence Malick, 2005)
38. “City of God” (Fernando Meirelles and Kátia Lund, 2002)
37. “Uncle Boonmee Who Can Recall His Past Lives” (Apichatpong Weerasethakul, 2010)
36. “Timbuktu” (Abderrahmane Sissako, 2014)
35. “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon” (Ang Lee, 2000)
34. “Son of Saul” (László Nemes, 2015)
33. “The Dark Knight” (Christopher Nolan, 2008)
32. “The Lives of Others” (Florian Henckel von Donnersmarck, 2006)
31. “Margaret” (Kenneth Lonergan, 2011)
30. “Oldboy” (Park Chan-wook, 2003)
29. “WALL-E” (Andrew Stanton, 2008)
28. “Talk to Her” (Pedro Almodóvar, 2002)
27. “The Social Network” (David Fincher, 2010)
26. “25th Hour” (Spike Lee, 2002)
25. “Memento” (Christopher Nolan, 2000)
24. “The Master” (Paul Thomas Anderson, 2012)
23. “Caché” (Michael Haneke, 2005)
22. “Lost in Translation” (Sofia Coppola, 2003)
21. “The Grand Budapest Hotel” (Wes Anderson, 2014)
20. “Synecdoche, New York” (Charlie Kaufman, 2008)
19. “Mad Max: Fury Road” (George Miller, 2015)
18. “The White Ribbon” (Michael Haneke, 2009)
17. “Pan’s Labyrinth” (Guillermo Del Toro, 2006)
16. “Holy Motors” (Leos Carax, 2012)
15. “4 Months, 3 Weeks and 2 Days” (Cristian Mungiu, 2007)
14. “The Act of Killing” (Joshua Oppenheimer, 2012)
13. “Children of Men” (Alfonso Cuarón, 2006)
12. “Zodiac” (David Fincher, 2007)
11. “Inside Llewyn Davis” (Joel and Ethan Coen, 2013)
10. “No Country for Old Men” (Joel and Ethan Coen, 2007)
9. “A Separation” (Asghar Farhadi, 2011)
8. “Yi Yi: A One and a Two” (Edward Yang, 2000)
7. “The Tree of Life” (Terrence Malick, 2011)
6. “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind” (Michel Gondry, 2004)
5. “Boyhood” (Richard Linklater, 2014)
4. “Spirited Away” (Hayao Miyazaki, 2001)
3. “There Will Be Blood” (Paul Thomas Anderson, 2007)
2. “In the Mood for Love” (Wong Kar-wai, 2000)
1. “Mulholland Drive” (David Lynch, 2001)
Comments
For the most part, a really good list. I’d have included Three Times, Bad Education, I’m Not There and a few others.
Shame Birdman dint make it!
Its a classic of the currmet Gen!
The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford… Glaring omission IMHO
That’s #92
how can they leave before midnight
So you completely ignored like a thousand great movies from India. There are like 500 movies greater and better than that listed one.
Indian Cinema seems not to be including in world cinema? Hundreds of films of this century of Indian Film Industry are extraordinary. From “Dil Chahta Hai (2001)”, “Rang De Basanti”, to recent “Haider (2014)” and “Gangs of Wasseypur”.. Much more..
Meh…. why do they have the best film made in the last 30 years at #30. Otherwise, a lot of great directors on here with some of their dullest films. Worst list ever…
I will never understand the fascination with Terrence Malik and the Tree of Life. He’s a damn good filmmaker, though there’s issues with that one. I mean, technically speaking, its great. Acting, cinematography, plot. But I found it to be too self-indulgent. Although there were some scenes that were some of the best of the 21st century. But again, we’re not here to pick a few scenes. Really, I’m not shitting on his parade. Just my opinion.
Ok. I have a problem with really two films on this list. Both are by Nolan. Firstly, Batman Begins is a highly underrated film. And secondly, why choose the Dark Knight? It was a bloated mess. And Inception. Oh my. It’s a film that’s difficult to hate. And again, it has a bloated plot. You strip away the effects, you just have a crime story. And not really interesting at that one. Inception’s main issue was that it thought it was smarter than it actually was. I appreciated the effort. But just because you play it smart, mix with jaw-dropping effects, doesn’t exactly make it a jaw dropping movie.
No Woddy Allens film? where is match point? gus van sants elephant? birdman?
only problem: Films that were released in 2000 should not be considered as part of the 21st Century. It’s just incorrect.
Another year, another useless list of ‘greatest films’. How stupid. If you’re a true cinephile, you should not be influenced by these lists.
Ghost World :(
My god, what a pretentious list. Let’s see… I’m keeping either Casablanca or Boyhood. Yeah, put me down for Boyhood.
Three films by Wes Anderson and no films by the Dardenne Brothers? That’s weird considering this is a list made by art house critics.
The Dark Knight, Slumdog Millionaire, and Birdman?
From the point of view of an Indian it’s sad to not see an Indian film in this list. Our cinema is not really that bad apart from the melodrama and craziness, there are some films which give a universal message and deserve international recognition.
The top 10 is, for the most part, absolutely laughable.
No LOTR or “The Hobbit?” what kind of list is this? Definitely not a top movie list. Look at the box office sales too. It tells you what people really love….
The piano…..really???????? Hahahahahahahahahaha. Nope.
donnie darko? what a ridiculous list