The 100 Greatest Films of the 21st Century: BBC Polls Critics From Around The Globe

Last year, the BBC polled a bunch of critics to determine the 100 greatest American films of all time and only six films released after 2000 placed at all. This year, the BBC decided to determine the “new classics,” films from the past 16 years that will likely stand the test of time, so they polled critics from around the globe for their picks of the 100 greatest films of the 21st Century so far. David Lynch’s “Mulholland Dr.” tops the list, Wong Kar-Wai’s “In The Mood For Love” places second, and Paul Thomas Anderson and the Coen Brothers both have 2 films in the top 25. See the full results below.

Though the list itself is fascinating, what’s also compelling are the statistics about the actual list. According to the the BBC, they polled 177 film critics from every continent except Antarctica. They also broke down the results by year, language, gender, festival premiere, and more. For example, 2012 and 2013 have the most films in the top 100 by release year, over half the films are in English, and only 12 films on the list were made by female directors despite 31% of the critics polled were female.

Head to the BBC website to see the full list of critics who participated and their individual top ten’s, write-ups of the top 25 films, more surprising facts about the list in general, plus essays about “Mulholland Dr.” and the future of cinema.

100. “Toni Erdmann” (Maren Ade, 2016)

100. “Requiem for a Dream” (Darren Aronofsky, 2000)

100. “Carlos” (Olivier Assayas, 2010)

99. “The Gleaners and I” (Agnès Varda, 2000)

98. “Ten” (Abbas Kiarostami, 2002)

97. “White Material” (Claire Denis, 2009)

96. “Finding Nemo” (Andrew Stanton, 2003)

95. “Moonrise Kingdom” (Wes Anderson, 2012)

94. “Let the Right One In” (Tomas Alfredson, 2008)

93. “Ratatouille” (Brad Bird, 2007)

92. “The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford” (Andrew Dominik, 2007)

91. “The Secret in Their Eyes” (Juan José Campanella, 2009)

90. “The Pianist” (Roman Polanski, 2002)

89. “The Headless Woman” (Lucrecia Martel, 2008)

88. “Spotlight” (Tom McCarthy, 2015)

87. “Amélie” (Jean-Pierre Jeunet, 2001)

86. “Far From Heaven” (Todd Haynes, 2002)

85. “A Prophet” (Jacques Audiard, 2009)

84. “Her” (Spike Jonze, 2013)

83. “A.I. Artificial Intelligence” (Steven Spielberg, 2001)

82. “A Serious Man” (Joel and Ethan Coen, 2009)

81. “Shame” (Steve McQueen, 2011)

80. “The Return” (Andrey Zvyagintsev, 2003)

79. “Almost Famous” (Cameron Crowe, 2000)

78. “The Wolf of Wall Street” (Martin Scorsese, 2013)

77. “The Diving Bell and the Butterfly” (Julian Schnabel, 2007)

76. “Dogville” (Lars von Trier, 2003)

75. “Inherent Vice” (Paul Thomas Anderson, 2014)

74. “Spring Breakers” (Harmony Korine, 2012)

73. “Before Sunset” (Richard Linklater, 2004)

72. “Only Lovers Left Alive” (Jim Jarmusch, 2013)

71. “Tabu” (Miguel Gomes, 2012)

70. “Stories We Tell” (Sarah Polley, 2012)

69. “Carol” (Todd Haynes, 2015)

68. “The Royal Tenenbaums” (Wes Anderson, 2001)

67. “The Hurt Locker” (Kathryn Bigelow, 2008)

66. “Spring, Summer, Fall, Winter…and Spring” (Kim Ki-duk, 2003)

65. “Fish Tank” (Andrea Arnold, 2009)

64. “The Great Beauty” (Paolo Sorrentino, 2013)

63. “The Turin Horse” (Béla Tarr and Ágnes Hranitzky, 2011)

62. “Inglourious Basterds” (Quentin Tarantino, 2009)

61. “Under the Skin” (Jonathan Glazer, 2013)

60. “Syndromes and a Century” (Apichatpong Weerasethakul, 2006)

59. “A History of Violence” (David Cronenberg, 2005)

58. “Moolaadé” (Ousmane Sembène, 2004)

57. “Zero Dark Thirty” (Kathryn Bigelow, 2012)

56. “Werckmeister Harmonies” (Béla Tarr, director; Ágnes Hranitzky, co-director, 2000)

55. “Ida” (Paweł Pawlikowski, 2013)

54. “Once Upon a Time in Anatolia” (Nuri Bilge Ceylan, 2011)

53. “Moulin Rouge!” (Baz Luhrmann, 2001)

52. “Tropical Malady” (Apichatpong Weerasethakul, 2004)

51. “Inception” (Christopher Nolan, 2010)

50. “The Assassin (Hou Hsiao-hsien, 2015)

49. “Goodbye to Language” (Jean-Luc Godard, 2014)

48. “Brooklyn” (John Crowley, 2015)

47. “Leviathan” (Andrey Zvyagintsev, 2014)

46. “Certified Copy” (Abbas Kiarostami, 2010)

45. “Blue Is the Warmest Color” (Abdellatif Kechiche, 2013)

44. “12 Years a Slave” (Steve McQueen, 2013)

43. “Melancholia” (Lars von Trier, 2011)

42. “Amour” (Michael Haneke, 2012)

41. “Inside Out” (Pete Docter, 2015)

40. “Brokeback Mountain” (Ang Lee, 2005)

39. “The New World” (Terrence Malick, 2005)

38. “City of God” (Fernando Meirelles and Kátia Lund, 2002)

37. “Uncle Boonmee Who Can Recall His Past Lives” (Apichatpong Weerasethakul, 2010)

36. “Timbuktu” (Abderrahmane Sissako, 2014)

35. “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon” (Ang Lee, 2000)

34. “Son of Saul” (László Nemes, 2015)

33. “The Dark Knight” (Christopher Nolan, 2008)

32. “The Lives of Others” (Florian Henckel von Donnersmarck, 2006)

31. “Margaret” (Kenneth Lonergan, 2011)

30. “Oldboy” (Park Chan-wook, 2003)

29. “WALL-E” (Andrew Stanton, 2008)

28. “Talk to Her” (Pedro Almodóvar, 2002)

27. “The Social Network” (David Fincher, 2010)

26. “25th Hour” (Spike Lee, 2002)

25. “Memento” (Christopher Nolan, 2000)

24. “The Master” (Paul Thomas Anderson, 2012)

23. “Caché” (Michael Haneke, 2005)

22. “Lost in Translation” (Sofia Coppola, 2003)

21. “The Grand Budapest Hotel” (Wes Anderson, 2014)

20. “Synecdoche, New York” (Charlie Kaufman, 2008)

19. “Mad Max: Fury Road” (George Miller, 2015)

18. “The White Ribbon” (Michael Haneke, 2009)

17. “Pan’s Labyrinth” (Guillermo Del Toro, 2006)

16. “Holy Motors” (Leos Carax, 2012)

15. “4 Months, 3 Weeks and 2 Days” (Cristian Mungiu, 2007)

14. “The Act of Killing” (Joshua Oppenheimer, 2012)

13. “Children of Men” (Alfonso Cuarón, 2006)

12. “Zodiac” (David Fincher, 2007)

11. “Inside Llewyn Davis” (Joel and Ethan Coen, 2013)

10. “No Country for Old Men” (Joel and Ethan Coen, 2007)

9. “A Separation” (Asghar Farhadi, 2011)

8. “Yi Yi: A One and a Two” (Edward Yang, 2000)

7. “The Tree of Life” (Terrence Malick, 2011)

6. “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind” (Michel Gondry, 2004)

5. “Boyhood” (Richard Linklater, 2014)

4. “Spirited Away” (Hayao Miyazaki, 2001)

3. “There Will Be Blood” (Paul Thomas Anderson, 2007)

2. “In the Mood for Love” (Wong Kar-wai, 2000)

1. “Mulholland Drive” (David Lynch, 2001)

