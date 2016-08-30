Abramorama Partners With Digital Distribution Company Distribber.com

Abramorama's first film to be released digitally through Distribber.com is Charles Ferguson's climate change documentary "Time to Choose."

Abramorama is now a one-stop shop for theatrical and digital film distribution.

The company has partnered with digital distribution platform Distribber.com to give Abramorama’s new U.S. theatrical titles a digital release. Rather than taking a percentage of a movie’s video-on-demand revenue, however, Distribber.com charges a one-time flat fee and annual fee, letting filmmakers keep 100 percent of revenue generated from subscription services like Amazon Prime and Netflix and from transactional platforms like iTunes. The arrangement prevents artists from having to give up ownership of their intellectual property.

“Something that has been our mandate from the beginning is to empower filmmakers so that they’re not signing their lives away,” Abramorama President Richard Abramowitz told IndieWire. Filmmakers whose movies have been released theatrically have traditionally had to give up control of their IP to secure digital distribution deals.

“There were a lot of people getting burned after theatrical distribution [of their films],” said Nick Soares, CEO of GoDigital Inc., which owns Distribber.com. “This partnership with Abramorama brings theatrical and VOD together in a way that democratizes film distribution.”

Abramorama’s first theatrical title to be released digitally through Distribber.com is “Time to Choose,” the climate change documentary from Academy Award-winning director Charles Ferguson (“Inside Job”). The film played in theaters in 85 cities and will be released digitally in the U.S. by Amazon Prime Video on September 9, before expanding to other transactional VOD providers.

Distribber.com has released thousands of independent films digitally, including “To Kill a Mockingbird,” “A Trip to the Moon” and the Oscar-nominated short films. The company works with all major platforms, including Amazon, iTunes and Google Play.

