‘Aquaman’ Villain Revealed: Black Manta Will Reportedly Battle Jason Momoa in Blockbuster

The seafaring superhero will go up against one of his greatest foes.

So far fans have seen Jason Momoa suit up as Aquaman in the “Justice League” teaser that was revealed during Comic-Con last month. The actor is set to have his own standalone film in 2018, and now The Wrap reports that it knows who its villain will be.

According to the site, the seafaring superhero will face off against his greatest and deadliest foe: Black Manta. Created by Bob Haney and Nick Cardy, the villain made his debut in the DC comic books in 1967 and is known as the archenemy of Arthur Curry. Warner Bros. has not confirmed the news but Black Manta is Aquaman’s most-famous opponent and would be a great villain to kick-off the spin-off.

Black Manta has a slew of superhuman abilities which include enhanced strength and endurance and is skilled in hand-to-hand combatant and martial arts. He also has artificial gills for breathing underwater, his helmet fires optic blasts and his costume is armed with various lethal weapons.

Prior to the release of “Suicide Squad,” and upon hearing the news that Common was cast in the film, many speculated that Black Manta would be making an appearance since in the comics Amanda Waller tries to get him to join the group of supervillains. Though, that was not the case.

The standalone film also includes Amber Heard as Mera and Willem Dafoe as Nuidis Vulko. “Furious 7” and “The Conjuring” helmer James Wan will direct the feature with Will Beal writing the screenplay based off a treatment by Geoff Johns and Wan.

It was recently reported that Momoa is also in talks to star in Relativity Media’s reboot of “The Crow.” But first, he will be seen as the Atlantean in Zack Snyder’s “Justice League,” out November 17, 2017. “Aquaman” is slated to hit theaters on July 27, 2018.

