Bollywood Star Shah Rukh Khan Detained By U.S. Immigration for Third Time

The Indian superstar got held up by security at LAX on Thursday.

Indian actor Shah Rukh Khan was detained by U.S. immigration officials upon arrival at Los Angeles International Airport Thursday before being released. The star has now been halted at U.S. border control at least three times, Variety reports. It’s unclear why the actor was detained in the first place.

READ MORE: ‘Chennai Express’ Breaks Bollywood Opening Weekend Box Office Record, Why World’s Biggest Movie Star Is Shah Rukh Khan

Khan took to Twitter after the incident to respectfully vent his frustration at being repeatedly detained at U.S. airports. “I fully respect & understand security, with the way the world is, but to be detained by US immigration every damned time really really sucks,” he wrote.

Within hours, U.S. Ambassador to India Rich Verma had apologized to Khan via Twitter. “Sorry for the trouble at LAX @Iamsrk. We are working to ensure it doesn’t happen again,” Verma wrote. “Your work inspires millions, including in the US.”

Proving that he could still have a sense of humor about the incident, Khan later tweeted that there was a silver lining to being held up by immigration. “The brighter side is while waiting caught some really nice Pokemons,” he wrote.

READ MORE: Here’s the Problem With Salman Khan, Bollywood’s Biggest Star

Khan was previously detained at U.S. airports in 2009 and 2012, likely due to increased targeting of Muslims by security officials after 9/11. In 2014, he was named by Wealth-X to be the world’s second-richest actor with a net worth of $600 million, behind just Jerry Seinfeld, whose net worth was $800 million at the time. Khan’s recent film titles include “Fan,” “Happy New Year” and “Jab Tak Hai Jaan.”

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.