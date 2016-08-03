‘Doctor Who’ Producer Confirms Peter Capaldi Won’t Be Leaving After Season 10

The showrunner is leaving the long-running BBC series after Season 10, but he assures fan favorite Capaldi won't be doing the same.

Fans of BBC’s long-running “Doctor Who” are very familiar with the show’s casting changes — the very nature of its lead character means new actors can step in when the current Doctor decides to hang up shop — and they’ve been worried ever since current showrunner Steven Moffat announced in January that he was leaving the series after Season 10. The last time a showrunner departed so did the Doctor (i.e. David Tennant and Russell T. Davies in 2010), so it’s been a restless couple of months for “Who” viewers who love fan favorite Peter Capaldi. Fortunately, Moffat confirms the Doctor isn’t going anywhere.

Speaking to “Doctor Who Magazine,” Moffat said, “I have no reason to suppose that I’m writing out a Doctor. Peter is loving the role, and long may he do so.” Capaldi is the twelfth actor to serve as Doctor, and he’s been the titular hero since Season 8 in 2014. The upcoming tenth season will be his third go-around with the character, and it looks like he’ll be sticking around for longer.

As for Moffat’s final season, the showrunner is tampering expectations and telling fans not to expect the epic scale adventure that Davies dreamed up for his swan song (“The End of Time”). “The departure of a showrunner doesn’t mean anything to the audience.” Moffat told the magazine. “Most of the audience doesn’t know that I exist, so they’d go blank if I attempted to wave goodbye to them. Oh, the embarrassment that would be. So I’m damned if I’m imposing my departure on the show.”

“Doctor Who” is sitting this year out and will return in 2017. “Broadchurch” creator Chris Chibnall will be taking over showrunner duties for Season 11. It should luckily be an easy transition with Capaldi still going strong.

