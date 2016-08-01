Embeth Davidtz Talks About Shooting Her ‘Ray Donovan’ Nude Scene After Surviving Breast Cancer

The actress underwent a double mastectomy after her 2013 diagnosis.

Nude scenes are often thought of as one of the more difficult, trying experiences actors endure while on the job. That’s doubly true of Embeth Davidtz, a breast-cancer survivor who exposed her partially reconstructed right breast on last night’s episode of “Ray Donovan” alongside Liev Schreiber. The actress describes the experience in a Vulture interview, calling the visible signs of her double mastectomy “a battle scar” and speaking about the difficult process of preparing for the role.



READ MORE: Showtime’s a la Carte Streaming Service Hits in July

Davidtz, who plays Sonia Kovitzky on the Showtime drama and previously appeared in films like “Matilda,” “Schindler’s List” and “The Amazing Spider-Man,” adds that after shooting the scene she “couldn’t move for two days afterwards. I felt like I’d been hit by a truck. It does have an impact, and I’m curious to see when I put the phone down, how will it feel after I reveal something like this.” She also goes on to speak about the potential impact her scene might have on fellow survivors, the role of beauty in Hollywood and the way cancer affected her “sheer existential identity.”

READ MORE: Showtime Renews Emmy-Nominated ‘Masters of Sex’ and ‘Ray Donovan’ for Third Seasons

Davidtz’s previous TV work includes recurring roles on “In Treatment,” “Californication” and “Mad Men.” Read her full interview on Vulture.