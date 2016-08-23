Frank Ocean’s 100 Favorite Films: ‘Blue Velvet,’ ‘Solaris,’ ‘Annie Hall’ and 97 More

Frank Ocean: musician, visual-album releaser, list-making cinephile. Following on the heels of his latest album finally being made available to the eager public, Ocean has revealed his 100 favorite films. Originally posted on Genius, which has a breakdown of how movies like “The Little Mermaid” and “Eyes Wide Shut” made their way into his lyrics (“I’m feeling like Stanley Kubrick, this is some visionary shit/Been tryna film pleasure with my eyes wide shut but it keeps on moving”), the list contains a mix of familiar favorites (“Annie Hall,” “The Royal Tenenbaums”) and comparatively obscure arthouse fare (“Woyzeck,” “Sonatine”). Avail yourself of all 100 below.
“ATL”
“Un Chien Andalou”
“Blue Velvet”
“Barry Lyndon”
“Battleship Potemkin”
“Eraserhead”
“Chungking Express”
“Raging Bull”
“The Conformist”
“Bicycle Thieves”
“Taxi Driver”
“A Clockwork Orange”
“Mean Streets”
“Gods of the Plague”
“Persona”
“Mulholland Drive”
“Happy Together”
“Fallen Angels”
“Apocalypse Now”
“The Last Laugh”
“Pi”
“Full Metal Jacket”
“No Country for Old Men”
“Wild at Heart”
“Memento”
“Metropolis”
“Rushmore”
“The Royal Tenenbaums”
“Miller’s Crossing”
“The Discreet Charm of the Bourgeoisie”
“Blood Simple”
“Rashomon”
“Orpheus”
“L.A. Confidential”
“Reservoir Dogs”
“Eastern Promises”
“2001: A Space Odyssey”
“Battle Royale”
“The Passion of Anna”
“Bring Me the Head of Alfredo Garcia”
“Oldboy” (2003)
“Django Unchained”
“One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest”
“The Good, the Bad and the Ugly”
“The Godfather”
“M”
“Scarface” (1932)
“Scarface” (1983)
“Blade Runner”
“Citizen Kane”
“On the Waterfront”
“Annie Hall”
“Psycho”
“Dr. Strangelove”
“The French Connection”
“The Deer Hunter”
“Wild Strawberries”
“Fargo”
“The Sacrifice”
“El Topo”
“Holy Mountain”
“The Shining”
“Pulp Fiction”
“Fitzcarraldo”
“American Beauty”
“Solaris” (1972)
“True Romance”
“The Elephant Man”
“Seven Samurai”
“Woyzeck”
“Jackie Brown”
“Aguirre, the Wrath Of God”
“Paris, Texas”
“Devil in a Blue Dress”
“Inglorious Basterds”
“Serpico”
“Alien”
“Ed Wood”
“Hard Eight”
“The Seventh Seal”
“Sonatine”
“Paths of Glory”
“There Will Be Blood”
“Spartacus”
“The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford”
“Fight Club”
“Brazil”
“Throne of Blood”
“The Master”
“Dog Day Afternoon”
“Rosemary’s Baby”
“Phantom of the Paradise”
“Inauguration of the Pleasure Dome”
“Malcolm X”
“Scorpio Rising”
“The Friends of Eddie Coyle”
“Puce Moment”
“Nosferatu” (1922)
“Basquiat”
“The King of Comedy”
