‘Gaycation’ Season 2 Trailer: Ellen Page Explores LGBTQ Issues in India and Ukraine in Viceland’s Documentary Series

Their travels also take them to the state of Georgia.

“Gaycation” has been a staple of Viceland’s programming since the network launched earlier this year, making it little surprise that the documentary series is already set to return for a second season. Ellen Page and Ian Daniel will once again travel the globe to explore LGBTQ issues, as they did in a recent special made shortly after the mass shooting at Pulse, a gay nightclub in Orlando. Watch the trailer for season two below.

READ MORE: ‘Gaycation Presents: Orlando’ Trailer: Ellen Page Co-Hosts Special Focused On Aftermath Of Florida Shooting

This second go-round will take the duo to India, Ukraine (where they’re told “homosexuality is simply a sin”) and Georgia, where a police officer explains that that they don’t have hate-crime laws despite the fact that hate crimes are perpetrated daily.

READ MORE: Why Ellen Page and Ian Daniel Traveled the World For ‘Gaycation,’ But Ended Things In America

“Gaycation” first premiered in March of this year, its four-episode first season taking Page and Daniel to Japan, Brazil, Jamaica and across the United States. Viceland will air the season-two premiere on September 7.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.