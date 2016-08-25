‘Gaycation’ Season 2 Trailer: Ellen Page Explores LGBTQ Issues in India and Ukraine in Viceland’s Documentary Series

“Gaycation” has been a staple of Viceland’s programming since the network launched earlier this year, making it little surprise that the documentary series is already set to return for a second season. Ellen Page and Ian Daniel will once again travel the globe to explore LGBTQ issues, as they did in a recent special made shortly after the mass shooting at Pulse, a gay nightclub in Orlando. Watch the trailer for season two below.
This second go-round will take the duo to India, Ukraine (where they’re told “homosexuality is simply a sin”) and Georgia, where a police officer explains that that they don’t have hate-crime laws despite the fact that hate crimes are perpetrated daily.
“Gaycation” first premiered in March of this year, its four-episode first season taking Page and Daniel to Japan, Brazil, Jamaica and across the United States. Viceland will air the season-two premiere on September 7.
