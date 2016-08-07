‘Good Girls Revolt’ First Look: See Grace Gummer & Anna Camp as Sexual Discrimination Pioneers

TCA: The period piece debuts in October.

It’s been a big weekend for Amazon Originals at the Television Critics Association press tour. In addition to the latest round of news concerning “Transparent” and big reveals for Woody Allen’s “Crisis in Six Scenes,” the streaming service has also announced new details about its upcoming series “Good Girls Revolt.” The period piece set in the world of late-’60s journalism will debut in October, with several photos hyping its premiere.

Here’s the synopsis for the show: “In 1969, while a cultural revolution with a soundtrack to match swept through the free world, there was still one place that refused to change with the times: newsrooms. ‘Good Girls Revolt’ follows a group of young female researchers, Jane Hollander (Anna Camp), Patti Robinson (Genevieve Angelson) and Cindy Reston (Erin Darke) at ‘News of the Week,’ who simply ask to be treated fairly. Their revolutionary request, led by lawyer Eleanor Holmes Norton (Joy Bryant), will spark convulsive changes and upend marriages, careers, sex lives, love lives, and friendships. The pilot is inspired by the landmark sexual discrimination cases chronicled in Lynn Povich’s book, ‘The Good Girls Revolt.'”

In addition to Angelson, Camp, Darke and Bryant, “Good Girls Revolt” will also feature the likes of Chris Diamantopoulos, Hunter Parrish, Grace Gummer and Jim Belushi. Its first season will consist of 10 hour-long episodes and premiere on Oct. 28.

