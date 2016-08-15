Review: ‘Kingsglaive: Final Fantasy XV’ Makes No Sense Without The Videogame It’s Trying To Sell You

The “Final Fantasy” series is one of the greatest franchises in the (admittedly brief) history of videogames, a saga of non-continuous roleplaying games which — despite its title — shows no signs of stopping or slowing down. Some of the most immersive and well-realized adventures of their kind, these blockbuster entertainments are known for creating dynamic new worlds for players to explore and invariably save.
But moviegoers, especially those who haven’t devoted hours of hours to the videogames, may have much less warm feelings towards the property. Despite standing out on the strength of its characters and storytelling, both previous attempts to stretch the brand to the big screen have been misfires — one merely bad, the other disastrous.
Released in the summer of 2001, the supposedly photorealistic 2001’s “Final Fantasy: The Spirits Within” was too far ahead of its time, and too tenuously connected to its namesake (the only common thread is a character named Cid and the pre-rendered aesthetic of a videogame cut-scene). Then, in 2005, came “Final Fantasy VII: Advent Children.” An animated direct-to-video sequel to the most widely beloved game in the franchise, the film needlessly confused an epic story that had already come to a satisfying end.
Developer Square Enix is hoping that the third time’s the charm, and they’ve pulled out all of the stops (and a boatload of cash) to help ensure that luck is on their side. “Kingsglaive: Final Fantasy XV” is certainly the most confident and purposeful of the films that have been adapted from the RPG series. An 115-minute feature that’s been explicitly designed to raise awareness for the November 29 release of “Final Fantasy XV” (a financial behemoth that, by this point in its troubled 10-year development process, is practically the “Chinese Democracy” of massive Japanese videogames), the project was first announced as part of a star-studded press conference earlier this year, at which famous voice talent was trotted out to assure fans of the franchise that all of their waiting had been worth it, because “Final Fantasy XV” was going to be a bonafide multimedia event.
The lavishly animated “Kingsglaive” has clearly been in the works for several years, but it’s hard to shake the feeling that the movie was made to justify the “Final Fantasy XV” boondoggle rather than to solve it, the same way that making the Titanic even bigger was the only way to rationalize why it was so huge in the first place. In part, that’s because the film makes absolutely zero sense, even for viewers who could you tell you from memory how to breed a golden Chocobo — “Kingsglaive” was designed so that it would not be necessary for people to watch in order to enjoy “Final Fantasy XV,” but it might be necessary to play “Final Fantasy XV” in order to enjoy “Kingsglaive.”
Directed by Takeshi Nozue (who also helmed “Advent Children”) and boasting a plot that supposedly runs parallel to that of the videogame, “Kingsglaive” begins with a prologue so densely packed with convoluted lore that you’ll likely be lost by the time you reach the title card. You know how Peter Jackson so cleanly laid out the backstory of Middle Earth in the first few minutes of “The Fellowship of the Ring?” Nozue doesn’t.
“For centuries, the sacred magic of the divine crystal blessed our world and its people,” orates “Game of Thrones” star Lena Headey, name-checking at least one crucial “Final Fantasy” term before launching into a frenzied crash course on the recent political history of the Earth-like planet of Eos. Long story short, a vicious war is raging between Lucis — the only empire that still has one of those sweet magic crystals — and Niflheim, who are super jealous about it, and have compensated by developing a wealth of destructive technology and an insatiable lust to use it. Lucis’ only defense against the Niflheim forces and the kaiju-like war machines they have at their disposal is the giant magic barrier that cocoons the ridiculously named capital city of Insomnia.
As the film begins in earnest, Regis Lucis Caelum CXIII, the king of Lucis (voiced by “Game of Thrones” star Sean Bean) has just come to the grim realization that he won’t be able to protect Insomnia for much longer, and the super evil chancellor of Niflheim — realizing a chance to strike — has offered an unexpected ceasefire that comes with all kinds of strings attached. The strangest item: The king of Lucis’ son (the absent protagonist of the videogame) will have to wed a Niflheim princess named Lunafreya (Headey).
Intrigue! But don’t get too comfortable, because none of this stuff really matters. As suggested by its title, the film is really about the Kingsglaive, a thoroughly uninteresting unit of elite soldiers who share Regis’ power and are sworn to protect him at all costs. Introduced via a mind-numbingly hectic battle that feels likes a cross between “Starship Troopers” and “The Avengers” but isn’t half as much fun as it sounds, the Kingsglaive are a bunch of largely indistinguishable bros who — like the characters in “Final Fantasy XV” — have the neat ability to teleport wherever they throw their weapons.
One member of the Kingsglaive does manage to stand out, but that’s only because Aaron Paul’s distractingly recognizable voice comes out of his mouth whenever he speaks. Between this, “BoJack Horseman,” and a seemingly endless string of commercials, the “Breaking Bad” actor is charting a bright new career for himself in the voiceover world, but he’s far more fun to listen to when he’s playing a character who isn’t too generic to take advantage of his noble stoner vibes. Nyx is your typical rebellious hunk with a destiny as big as his biceps — eventually assigned to be Lunafreya’s bodyguard, he’s right in the middle of things when the shit hits the fan. Oh, yeah, it turns out the obviously evil Niflheim chancellor who dresses like a drunken hipster with a leather fetish and dreams of global domination has an ulterior motive. Who could have foreseen?
As a stand-alone film, “Kingsglaive” is a beautifully rendered bore. Trafficking in the kind of exposition-heavy storytelling that feels natural in a game where you can spend 40 hours with its characters but feels wooden as a starter sword when crammed into a non-interactive feature, the movie can’t even sell viewers on the strength of its most declarative moments. “True power is not bound by those who seek it, it is something that comes to those who deserve it,” one character righteously announces during the film’s interminable final battle, despite that logic only applying to the world of videogames and “chosen one” narratives.
The action, while vividly imaginative, is just as frantic and hard to follow as the plot. Unmoored from the physical restraints of live-action, the Kingsglaive and their enemies dart around the screen like hummingbirds, a blur of clanking metal and fizzles of magic that’s too busy for the eye to follow. While the graphics are astoundingly life-like, Nozue doesn’t deploy them with the grace or restraint that makes the cut-scenes in the “Final Fantasy” games so memorable. It’s telling that the most satisfying moment, at least for fans, is a 2D cartoon that Nyx watches on TV.
As a glorified advertisement for “Final Fantasy XV,” however, the film has some merit. Insomnia, stupid name withstanding, is a beautiful dream of what Earth might look like if speckled with magic, complete with copious product placement from Beats and Audi that perversely helps make the city feel more realistic (the Kingsglaive even have iPhones!). You may not want to spend more time with these characters, but you will want to sink deeper into their world — fortunately, the forthcoming videogame will allow players to do just that. Whether the game will make retroactively make “Kingsglaive” a more engaging movie remains to be seen, but there’s certainly room for improvement.
Grade: C-
“Kingsglaive: Final Fantasy XV” opens in theaters on Friday, August 19.
Comments
Seriously Dave, are you always so rough on the things you review? I mean, it’s actually to the point where you sound like an angry yuppy kid that’s being forced to write a review.
This was a very pourly done review. I understand what a critic does is not always appreciated, nor is it seen equally from everyone. However this was borderline hateful, for some weird reason. aside from that, it was also innacurate. Educate yourself before writing reviews please. I saw it only once and i knew there and then it was a prequel, sure felt like it…
While I have not yet seen the movie, Final Fantasy is clearly not your area of enjoyment growing up. To so strongly diss on the city name of “Insomnia” when the series in the past has had character names like “Cloud” or “Squall” is a little much.
Also, calling Advent Children an absolute disaster? Advent Children was made for it’s fans who loved Final Fantasy VII. It was purely fan service — and the opportunity to see Cloud & the gang back in action together duking it out against Sephiroth was all we wanted, and it did a damn good job at that. As a die hard Final Fantasy fan, who checks Final Fantasy VII remake updates on a daily basis and mastered every inch of the original PSX game, Advent Children was amazing.
Advent Children’s battle was also extremely fast paced — and if FFXV Trailer wasn’t deceiving in it’s fight scenes, it looked similar.
The movie is a prequel of the game. Critics have no idea about cinema anymore.
“critics” lol
Sorry to disappoint you critic snipers, but I just watched the movie and the things he says are prob 90% accurate or more… Action was messy. Story was boring…. CGI was great though and there were some badass “summons”… FFXV definitely has a great sense of scale and effective visual world-building going for it…
The princess lunafreya or whatever was pretty lame too. Only likeable guy would be the main character, and maybe King Regis…
Advent Children combat > Kingsglaive by a lot…
Reviewer is more or less spot on – fight scenes are messy and “busy”. All the quick cuts and characters zipping around rapidly makes it really hard for your eyes to figure out what exactly is going on. The kingsglaive characters are really boring, they all look alike after they put their masks on. Lunafreya is annoying as hell too. Declaring she have a duty to uphold (hint: audience is NOT clued in at all to what is it- marrying noctis? what? While insomnia is getting pounded by the bad guys?) and jumping off a airship onto the side of a random building while wearing ankle length skirt!! Oh and let’s not forget how they wrote the scene where the king dies. Hey i got this nice barrier to stall the enemy, guess i will erect it and stand on the side with the bad guys. Protect the princess my good glaive. Oh once i die you lose your magic too so rip your buddies still fighting – i guess you can use a suddenly non magical knife to fend off machine gun toting robots and this guy with a big sword who can punch a hole thru the wall with his fist. Good luck! Stupid writing! Many more dumb writing, such as asking a man with a broken leg armed with only a walkie talkie to sweep an area by himself cos you know he is a war hero and viva la resistance! (dumb!)
I think Regis was too weak to fight Glauca cause’ The ring of the Lucii was draining his life-force over the years. So, if he hadn’t sacrificed himself, he would not have been able to convince the Lucii to grant Nyx their powers to fight Glauca. And their powers are a lot stronger too (also I have no idea if Regis would have been able to borrow their strength anyway since he has been for years – therefore, he’s too weak either way). However, I did find some of the plot underdeveloped or like you said, too quick here and there. But the soundtrack was at least epic, I thought.
Wow. I watched this movie on a whim, and thought that it was put together rather well for what it is. The visuals were astounding, the characters were intriguing, the world was full of life, and the story had its merits. Hardly deserving of a C-.
Also, at what point was the story difficult to follow exactly? I had little trouble, and I was watching in Japanese with no subtitles (my second language, I might add).
That’s the magic of diversity. We all see things differently. I for one am with you, i loved it. So glad i did not read this boring review first. Again just a matter of we see things differently.
A unjustified negative review – the opening sequence isn’t as difficult to understand as the reviewer states. The concept is delivered quite neatly in the opening sequence and it doesn’t take a hardcore fan to understand what is going on.
The reviewer takes quite a negative stance on the film as a whole, not to mention he spells the name of the main character wrong throughout the entire article, calling him ‘Nix’.
Do your homework David, it’s Nyx!
“Insomnia, stupid name withstanding” I found the writer of the article to be unprofessional and his article to be misleading. “The latest attempt to bring the RPG series to the big screen is a wildly uneven advertisement for the franchise’s forthcoming installment.” -No, it wasn’t actually; the powers that be are providing the audience a different perspective, more scope if you will, regarding Final Fantasy XV. I hope that in the future we get to see more of a substantive review.
This is quite obviously a long advertisement designed to sell FFXV, it’s very embarrassing that you can’t see that. Why do you people even care about good reviews? This is trash, obviously, but if you enjoy it, more power to you! It’s beyond pathetic to get angry at the critics: you’re showing that you want their approval (otherwise, why would you care?) but dissing them because they don’t share your opinion, and pretending you don’t care about critics.
Why is this review ? Plz tell me this guy is trolling
I have watched the Movie and after reading this review, it is obvious that you watched the movie just to find flaws and boost your self-esteem as a “critic”. Your review is very unprofessional and one-sided. Overemphasizing your views on the characters on a very condescending manner; for example: “obviously evil Niflheim chancellor who dresses like a drunken hipster with a leather fetish and dreams of global domination”. – So what if the character’s looks are unconventional? It’s called Final FANTASY for Christ’s sake! It’s not like there are no over-the-top fashion in Hunger Games. You also mentioned “‘Kingsglaive’ begins with a prologue so densely packed with convoluted lore that you’ll likely be lost by the time you reach the title card.”. – Nope. I understood it clearly as any normal adult would and it doesn’t take a genius to understand it. Needing more information to comprehend what’s happening is like asking for a manual for a coloring book.
It is very obvious that you lack the comprehensive skills to understand the story. This doesn’t look like a review at all but rather just your FAILED attempt to seem like an intellectual, David.
First and last time I’ll read a review from dave :). I’ve never play the final fantasy series but after watching the movie I will probably get the game, good thing I watched the movie before reading Daves review, so negative…
To “Watched_in_Singapore”
I’m sure that you’re not a FF fan as the whole shallow comment you wrote purely copied the critics about the actress from Jurassic world. More, you definately not faced any urgency situation in real life. You’re only a talker for your points.
And “MOMO”
You’re lying.
To dear “David”
This was not a review… It’s just a personal attacking article. Why you do this?
The usual uninspired drivel I’ve come to expect from critics. I’ve a mind to wonder if perhaps the better pieces of your genetic material were left to dribble down your mothers’s leg. Are you so thoroughly inundated by fantastic films that this offering from the Final Fantasy franchise fails to match? I think not but if so perhaps you should take a gods damned break to smell the roses.
Gritty battles, beautiful CGI adnd the type of architecture and technology that I’d love in the now. Gigantic monster slug-fests, betrayals and rebels and stately kings sniping at eachother with sexy accents. A princess to rescue and a hero who dies and otherworldly beings of great power. This was my jam! I don’t give a rats ass about the games or how it or they tie in, that lore comes secondary and if a moviegoer is interested enough by the story they’re perfectly capable of pulling up the fucking wiki to get an explanation. Densely packed my ass. Do you people even acknowledge how jaded you become when you make movies your job? Our short lives are a gift. If we lived any longer I doubt we’d be able to watch movies at all.
I first watched Advent Children without even knowing what Final Fantasy is but easily grasped enough to enjoy the movie. If anything this one’s plot is a lot easier to follow…granted a few scenes like the King’s death seemed foolish but overall it was enjoyable enough and certainly not difficult.
Perhaps critics prefer arthouse movies where nobody really understands anything without smoking tons of grass…
I’ve never played FF but I watched FFXV and I thought it was a great movie, easy to follow, I understood the plot, and thought the Glaive were awesome and being a military unit of course they dressed alike. I might pick up a FF game to get started and try out the series.
I’m agreeing with MOMO here. Pacing was weak! Action was incredible as always but you’re thrown in on the tail end of a speeding train, hoping to catch up with the characters/plot before the next nitrous fuelled demon kicks off.. Incrrdible concepts & world but somehow delivery fails and never really fits together. This film literally couldn’t decide what it wanted to be…Makes me feel sad for all those deadly FF animators who create arguably the best animation in the world today. To have their efforts screwed on by a poor script and dodgy directing. Definitely merits a watch for the CGI feels but to be taken with a lot of salt and easy expectations. Also stay well away from the English Dub!
you sir sound like a world of warcraft fan who was forced to play/watch final fantasy… dont be so butthurt about it thou. we like FF, and we liked the movie just like we are gonna like the game, so leave us alone. and yes, FFVII advent children , you have no idea how many orgasims i had watching that movie, so just because u didnt like it doesnt mean it was bad, jut like me thinking you are shit, doesnt mean u r acually shit