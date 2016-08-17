Mill Valley Film Festival 2016 Lineup: ‘I, Daniel Blake,’ ‘Manchester by the Sea’ and More Lead First Wave of Titles (Exclusive)

Indiewire can exclusively announce the first round of films from the Mill Valley Film Festival’s upcoming 39th edition, with a number of high-profile selections from Cannes (“I, Daniel Blake”), Sundance (“Manchester by the Sea”) and Berlin (“Things to Come”) leading the way. MVFF, which runs from October – 16 this year, will also host the premieres of several Bay Area filmmakers’ new works. See the full list below.
READ MORE: ‘Room’ Declared Audience Award Favorite at 38th Mill Valley Film Festival
“I, Daniel Blake” (Ken Loach)
“Loving” (Jeff Nichols)
“Paterson” and “Gimme Danger” (Jim Jarmusch)
“Neruda” (Pablo Larrain)
“Toni Erdmann” (Maren Ade)
“The Salesman” (Asghar Farhadi)
“The Handmaiden” (Park Chan-wook)
“Elle” (Paul Verhoeven)
“Like Crazy” (Paolo Virzi)
“Manchester by the Sea” (Kenneth Lonergan)
“Christine” (Antonio Campos)
“Maya Angelou and Still I Rise” (Bob Hercules, Rita Coburn Whack)
“Things to Come” (Mia Hansen Løve)
“Fire at Sea”(Giancarlo Rosi)
“Death in Sarajevo” (Danis Tanović)
“A Quiet Passion” (Terence Davies)
“A Serious Game” (Pernilla August)
READ MORE: ‘Spotlight’ and ‘The Danish Girl’ to Open 38th Mill Valley Film Festival
“The Ballad of Fred Hersch” (Carrie Lozano and Charlotte Lagarde)
“Bang! The Bert Berns Story” (Bob Sarles and Brett Berns)
“Best and Most Beautiful Things” (Garrett Zevgetis)
“California Typewriter” (Doug Nichol)
“Green/Is/Gold” (Ryon Baxter)
“Circus Kid”(Lorenzo Pisoni)
“Company Town”(Deborah Kaufman and Alan Snitow)
“The Groove Is Not Trivial”(Tommie Dell Smith)
“In Dubious Battle” (James Franco)
“Kepler’s Dream” (Amy Glazer)
“Love Twice” (Rob Nilsson)
“My Love Affair With the Brain” (Catherine Ryan and Gary Weimberg)
“The Rendezvous”(Amin Matalqa)
“She Started It” (Norah Poggi and Insiyah Saeed)
“Visitor’s Day” (Nicole Opper)
Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.
Comments
It’s in fact very complicated in this full of activity life to listen news
on TV, therefore I only use world wide web for that purpose, and get the most recent news.