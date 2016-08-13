‘Mohenjo Daro’ Review: Hrithik Roshan’s Star Power Can’t Save This Bollywood Misfire

In 2001, Ashutosh Gowarikar’s “Lagaan” became the third Indian film in history to receive an Oscar nomination. The story, featuring villagers in British India who challenge their rulers’ tax impositions with a game of cricket, established Gowarikar as one of India’s leading filmmakers. It also triggered his preference for period dramas of epic proportions; he followed it up with 2008’s “Jodhaa Akbar,” a less dynamic but lavish fictional rendition of the love story between the famous Mughal emperor and his Hindu wife. A few forgettable films later, Gowarikar has returned to his favorite genre with “Mohenjo Daro.”
Based on the city at the heart of the Indus Valley Civilization, the film is an ambitious attempt to paint a portrait of a relatively obscure slice of the past. But the same writer-director who set the bar for historical fiction 15 years ago doesn’t meet it even halfway now—bloated and tiresome, “Mohenjo Daro” is a struggle on many fronts.
The film’s shortcomings are clear from the very beginning, as it opens with the almost comically-bronzed lead character, Sarman (Bollywood hunk Hrithik Roshan), proving his astonishing might by singlehandedly battling an overgrown CGI crocodile, while his fellow kayakers look on helplessly. (Later in the film, he effortlessly tames a team of angry horses despite never having seen one before.) The message is painfully obvious: Our hero is invincible.
But Sarman’s dreams are too big for his humble surroundings in the Sindhu village of Amri. Ignoring warnings of the greediness and other dangers of the outside world, he convinces his uncle to let him barter their wheat in the capital city. What begins as an innocent trading venture becomes a steep dive into love with the priest’s daughter Chaani (Pooja Hegde), which in turns leads to secrets of his murky past, spawns new enemies, and reveals his destiny as being inextricably bound to Mohenjo Daro.
The material itself isn’t a problem, but little of it comes to the forefront until the film’s second act. At first, the film offers a marvelous vision of Mohenjo Daro, which is loaded with historical details — from the bustling marketplace in the town’s center to the imposing baked-brick walls, rising as though having sprouted from the dust-swept dirt they stand on and weaving methodically throughout the gated city. Gowarikar has certainly taken creative liberties to fill in the anthropological blanks: In the absence of records about Harappan clothing, he clothes his characters in earth-toned fabrics with stitching that seems ahead of its time. Headdresses and semi-precious stone necklaces adorn both men and women, but it’s hard to believe that the flowing robes and beaded bustiers worn by Chaani were for real in the 26th century. And the indecipherable ancient scriptures from the time force him to opt for dialogue that blends Sindhu dialect and Hindi.
But accuracy isn’t the film’s biggest issue when the plot just keeps dragging along. Two hours in, the narrative has only just begun to raise its stakes, with Sarman making an enemy of the city chief, Maman (Kabir Bedi, whose hammy villainy is made further laughable by his ludicrously long, horned helmet). But whenever the story seems to make one inch of headway, it’s hindered again by unnecessary song-and-dance numbers. The love triangle is time-worn, and the performances sag with lines delivered much more intensely than necessary. The movie asks for more patience than the material deserves.
In an industry where star power can be enough to pull audiences regardless of the quality of the film, “Mohenjo Daro” may attract crowd on the popularity of Roshan’s name alone—after all, his looks, muscles, and dancing skills once had him hailed as Bollywood’s answer to Brad Pitt, Hercules, and Michael Jackson rolled into one. But in recent years, off-screen politics have dramatically diffused Roshan’s appeal, and it seems to have impacted his ability to land compelling roles as well.
Like his character, Roshan battles to keep the film afloat. His masculine hero defeats monstrous reptiles, wrestles cannibals, dances with whirling dervishes, and romances the village belle. In a stunning crescendo, he even attempts to save all of Mohenjo Daro’s people as the civilization faces mass destruction. But, brawny and talented as he is, even Roshan can’t bear all that burden and get away with it.
Still, this is a movie of remarkable scale; on the level of sheer craftsmanship, it offers some appeal. If only Gowarikar had put the same level of effort into the story. Ultimately, the only thing truly epic about “Mohenjo Daro” is the degree to which it falls short of its potential.
Comments
such a shame that ppl give such negativity to such a wonderful movie.regardless the flaws in the movie about the culture of mohenjodaro. This movie deserves at least 4/5 rating
Its not totally true.. Despite of some mistake still movie is Outstanding..A fab movie..if ppl don’t like it..than may b bodyguard, kick,kabali what these movies have in story or script writing
Salman’s politics worked..huhh such a bad human he is..he took every actor against Hrithik..and HR had to save his movie alone but we are with him.. Luvv u HR
Aaj kal Bollywood me 1 star hi chalta hai jiska na toh script acha hota hai na hi story lemon block buster movie ban jati hai lekin US waqt critis kuch nahi kehta best movie in this year mohenjo daro love hr
Loved the movie. Its amazing. I am not sure why the author didn’t like it. Not sure where the logic is when bollywood masala movie heroes beat 20 people or split bullets with blade. Its a wonderful movie, Go and enjoy it! Good work by all actors.
I heard from someone about a superhit tollywood movie which was wonderful but the reviewer or critic was not given enough money he publiahed negative reviews which was not fair. Thank God movie fared well and the whole teams hardwork yielded results.
Who is this critic? I think he loves stupid moronic and dumb witted movies. Get life dude. I watched the movie. The film is absolutely amazing. Acting, story and direction are spot on. Kudos to the makers.
One of the most ridiculous reviews i’ve ever read. The movie is wonderful and is worth a watch. Kudos to all the team of Mohenjo Daro!
Super movie far better many hits of the year in all way. HR doing a great job. Can’t undrestand why many star pulling his legs it is rediculeos.
funny, i quite liked it, not immediately after albeit, but given some time, the magic of mohenjo daro absorbs you whole.
is this woman serious? the movie was beautifully made and showed a part of prehistory of which very little is known. the amount of effort and research gone into this movie is evident in the excellent product. of course we are more used to “baby ko base pasand hai” kind of movies so this one is bound to get us out of our comfort zone.
Mohenjo daro is perfect mind blowing movie all time
I don`t understand why so much of negative reviews for this movie. i have watched and found nothing wrong with the movie and acting as well. it is based on an era about which no one has really any idea about so director himself cannot go back in the past to see what really happened. he has just used the pieces and modified it into a fictional story. Of all its based on a civilization 5000 years ago so no scope of clashes of kings and multiple fight sequences as archeologists haven`t found weapons like the ones we know during the excavations. above all one cannot expect too much of romance scenes as its just 155 minutes movie and director had to show from glimpses of history to how mohenjodaro city ended to what we know today as well
mahenjo daro is one of the best movie which i have watch till to this date rather than sultan. Please don’t go negative comment go and watch it paisa washul movie. Love you HR.
Seems the reviewer is C+ grade writer, movie is very nice and full paisa wasool.
Right from the sets of AGNEEPATH races out Hrithik Roshan, wearing the same ripped vest and the same agony but with eyes less red, carrying least amount of revenge-hatred and more space for love. And here Ashutosh Gowariker is ready with the set of something which looks like the Harrapa & Mohenjodaro civiisation as described in the Standard 5 of a State Board school. He has previously tried his architect & historic knowledge in JODHAA-AKBAR too.
img-20160814-wa0017.jpgSome sets & scenes resembles JODHAA AKBAR & AGNEEPATH so much, it will actually showcase the flaws in detailing & scripting of the film.
The best way to watch MOHENJO DARO is after watching RUSTOM. You’ll feel like you are watching history in making. Tried to make it look like 300, Ashutosh somehow falls below the 30 mark. His as usual wayyyyyyyyyyyy more than required duration is sure to dig at least a foot for the grave for MOHENJO DARO.
MOHENJO DARO straight away is the least worked upon historic movie I’ve ever seen. Apart from making the sets & scenario look like it, it has nothing to do with the 2016 BC or the Harappan-Mohenjodaro civilization. The girls move around with cleavage so deep, I’m astonished why SHIV SENA isn’t protesting against it yet?
img-20160814-wa0010.jpgPooja Hegde pulls off a beautiful debut which falls short of a majestic one. Her charisma is shadowed over by the narrow scripting of her role.
It is a love story that carries the same script which is like every South Indian-cum-Set Max drama where the hero’s dad is killed by the villain who wants his son to marry the heroine. And the same Janta ka Maseeha v/s Janta ka Exploiter war starts and ends when the hero saves the whole civilization by applying his meteorologist brain that Ashutosh blesses his lead actors in every movie. From Hrithik in Mohenjo Daro to Aamir in Lagaan to NASA scientist Shah Rukh in Swadesh, everyone was, is & will be like, Barsaat kab hogi? But only Harman Baweja knew how overcast his sky would be after WHAT’S YOUR RAASHEE?
img-20160814-wa0016.jpgThe chemistry between Sarman & Chaani is cute & this is where it will fail to make an impact. There should be difference in the romance that brews in 2016 BC & 2016 AD.
Mohenjo Daro starts and ends in a way, where you will definitely feel, for once at least, that it is an accumulated & gareeb version of BAAHUBALI-1 & 2. Hrithik too, like Baahubali dreams about going to MOHENJO DARO. His destiny leads him to become the king, he fights the exploiter king who isn’t from the dynasty, kisses a high-profile Brahmin-girl & blah blah blah…..
A. R. Rahman’s music is one of the biggest misses of Mohenjo Daro. It is so difficult to imagine a Bollywood movie, especially one set in a historic era, to be muted in the background.
At the merciful end of the movie after 150 minutes, you will find no reason to feel charged. It might not bore you as hard as RUSTOM did, but surely won’t excite you as much as AGNEEPATH, or amaze as JODHAA AKBAR.
On this Independence Day, let us remember together, the hours, the time & the expectation that died in the awe of Bollywood.
Hollywood, bacha le?
greatest movie in this year
Yes Its greatest movie.
Best movie
Mohenjodaro: Too excellent movie made with meticulous study on the subject and high level of perfection and very apt cast. Thanks Ashutosh Gowaikar sir and team
Who the he’ll says the article is written by critic they are worst than normal people who may have there own favourite actors but don’t hesitate to appreciate good work this is written by some ill minded person who will not object to stars who slaughtered humans and says being human wow what a joke it is.
I watched Mohenjo Daro on Saturday and found it to be a good movie. It is unlike regular masala type movies that are senseless and baseless. It is a historical drama portrayed on a big canvas. The Starcast especially Hrithik did a meaningful role full of conviction. He did not leave even a single stone unturned. The cinematography was excellent and the action sequences were brilliant. The fact is that very little is known about the Mohanjo Daro civilization, hence there may be assumptions to a certain level incorporated into this historic movie. Above all, truly a masterpiece, the collections may not signify this though.
Moenjo Dero Means MOUND of Silence…or the MUTE MOUND…THis was name given once the whole society and people perished in some unknown calamity…How can it be known by this when when it was thriving…just explains the stupidity, innanity, and the crass commercialistion which is called BOLLYWOOD…these wanaabee goraas has nothing to show off but their slavery…white skin and western-copycat “acting” impresses th english-medium CHAWWANI_wallaas ( the lowest “class” in India)…top earners, speaking english, and lowest IQs….This is what happens when you take pride in being million-dollar code-coolies
If u missed this movie u will miss one of the best movie of 2016
I am still wondering why this movie got failed to get the audience acceptance. This movies has all elements for success. But one thing which is evident that Production team hasnt fully utilized the power of Social Media as still the people are anware on the release of this Movie. I always a great fan of Ashutosh (Swades director) and this movie is no different.
the fight in the pits is like some hollywood style action. I thoroughly enjoyed it. people who miss this movie, well what can i say. Maybe I am lucky enough I have seen this movie without any negativity and i enjoyed it thoroughly. I think people should watch movies without feelings about favoritism. i don’t understand how sultan can be a hit and this movie not. c’mon retired wrestler all of a sudden becomes champion in kickboxing (whatever).
I am glad I am not alone in liking this movie
It was decent movie
Well this time his movie KAABIL did well at the box office.