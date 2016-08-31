‘Bill Nye Saves The World’ To Give Netflix a New Take on Talk Shows

Bill Nye is making a return to TV, via a brand new series for Netflix. The erstwhile bow-tied host, known best to a generation as “The Science Guy,” will star in the streaming service’s “Bill Nye Saves the World,” a new talk show set to launch in Spring 2017.
The official synopsis, from Netflix: “Each episode will tackle a topic from a scientific point of view, dispelling myths, and refuting anti-scientific claims that may be espoused by politicians, religious leaders or titans of industry.”
From 1993 to 1998, Nye starred in the PBS and syndicated educational program “Bill Nye the Science Guy,” which brought an approachable feel to science and engineering topics (with Nye being a very early adopter of the coolness that is bowties).
“Since the start of the Science Guy show, I’ve been on a mission to change the world by getting people everywhere excited about the fundamental ideas in science,” said Nye in a statement. “Today, I’m excited to be working with Netflix on a new show, where we’ll discuss the complex scientific issues facing us today, with episodes on vaccinations, genetically modified foods and climate change. With the right science and good writing, we’ll do our best to enlighten and entertain our audience. And, perhaps we’ll change the world a little.”
Signing up Nye for a new original series feels like a natural extension of Netflix’s evolving content strategy. Not only does it speak to the service’s new engagement with new-form talk shows like “Chelsea,” but the generation that grew up watching “The Science Guy” is the same generation raised on multi-camera sitcoms like “Full House,” a genre which Netflix has also put real investment into.
The new Nye show is also in line with the host’s more recent public speaking appearances, where he’s aggressively taken on climate change deniers and creationists who refute evolution.
Netflix promises to deliver Nye’s “unfiltered style” along with experiments, demonstrations and special guests. Fingers crossed, the end result is a science series that appeals as much to kids as adults. Because you never stop learning.
Official production credits: “Bill Nye Saves the World” is produced for Netflix by Bunim/Murray Productions. Michael Naidus (“The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson”) serves as showrunner and executive producer, while Gil Goldschein and Julie Pizzi serve as executive producers for Bunim/Murray. Mike Drucker serves as head comedy writer, while astronomer Phil Plait will be head science writer. Nye is represented by Nick Pampenella of UTA.
“Bill Nye Saves the World” is set to premiere Spring 2017 on Netflix.
Nye has a B.S. in mechanical engineering from Cornell. He also has six honorary doctorate degrees, including Ph.D.s in science from Goucher College and Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute.
He held various positions as an engineer between 1977 to 2009, such as contributing to the designs of 747 planes for Boeing and the designs of equipment used to clean up oil spills.
From 1999 to 2009, Nye worked with a team at the NASA and California Institute of Technology’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory to design and create the MarsDial, a sundial and camera calibrator attached to the Mars Exploration Rover.
Nye also holds three patents: a redesigned ballet toe shoe, a digital abacus (a kind of calculator) and an educational lens.
Nye has written books on science, including “Undeniable” and “Unstoppable,” which cover evolution and climate change, respectively.
This is all in addition to decades of work in science advocacy and education, including acting as CEO of The Planetary Society and teaching as a professor at Cornell.
To sum up, Nye has a degree and experience working in engineering, which is the application of science. He has also spent much of his career working with and for the scientific community. Thus, his credentials make him a fucking scientist.
