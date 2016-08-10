Back to IndieWire

Rachel Bloom: ‘Crazy Ex-Girlfriend’ Creator/Star Lampoons Sexist Casting Calls Written from the Male Gaze

The show returns for its second season this fall.

Aug 10, 2016 6:06 pm

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend

Rachel Bloom in “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend”

Eddy Chen/The CW

Rachel Bloom is best known for co-creating, writing and starring in The CW’s “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend,” but she might consider adding “casting director” to her list of titles soon. “Here’s a little taste of what it’s like to be an actress searching for your next job,” she captioned an Instagram screenshot of a casting call for three female characters whose defining traits revolve around their looks; she then took to Twitter to invert that dynamic, inventing a “casting breakdown for the male characters of #CrazyExGirlfriend written with a male gaze.”

READ MORE: ‘Crazy Ex-Girlfriend’ Star Rachel Bloom on the Unsung MVPs of Season 1 (Consider This)

Here’s one of them: “Greg Serrano (20’s) Hot but thinks he’s not hot. When he wants to, he has a smoldering gaze that can instantly make any pair of panties disintegrate. Think anyone from Dawson’s Creek, Mr. Darcy, or an Instagram worthy avocado toast. Signing a plus.”

And another: Darryl Whitefeather (20’s) Looking for 20’s to play 40’s. Must be strikingly tall, handsome and THIN. He’s a piece of beef jerky that you dream about the night you’re fasting for Yom Kippur. Singing a plus.” (The third also ends with “singing a plus,” natch.)

READ MORE: How ‘Crazy Ex-Girlfriend’ Became an Emmy Contender

“Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” first premiered last October, netting Bloom the Golden Globe for Best Actress — Television Series Musical or Comedy. Its second season premiere on October 21.

 

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.

This Article is related to: Television and tagged ,


More From IndieWire

Comments

Brady

Isnt that kind of part of what defines a film role, is the looks?

Reply
StephanO

Guys i saw another naughty vid with her, search in google for: amateur nude Litemia

Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ad