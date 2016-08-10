Rachel Bloom: ‘Crazy Ex-Girlfriend’ Creator/Star Lampoons Sexist Casting Calls Written from the Male Gaze

The show returns for its second season this fall.

Rachel Bloom is best known for co-creating, writing and starring in The CW’s “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend,” but she might consider adding “casting director” to her list of titles soon. “Here’s a little taste of what it’s like to be an actress searching for your next job,” she captioned an Instagram screenshot of a casting call for three female characters whose defining traits revolve around their looks; she then took to Twitter to invert that dynamic, inventing a “casting breakdown for the male characters of #CrazyExGirlfriend written with a male gaze.”

READ MORE: ‘Crazy Ex-Girlfriend’ Star Rachel Bloom on the Unsung MVPs of Season 1 (Consider This)

Here’s one of them: “Greg Serrano (20’s) Hot but thinks he’s not hot. When he wants to, he has a smoldering gaze that can instantly make any pair of panties disintegrate. Think anyone from Dawson’s Creek, Mr. Darcy, or an Instagram worthy avocado toast. Signing a plus.”

And another: Darryl Whitefeather (20’s) Looking for 20’s to play 40’s. Must be strikingly tall, handsome and THIN. He’s a piece of beef jerky that you dream about the night you’re fasting for Yom Kippur. Singing a plus.” (The third also ends with “singing a plus,” natch.)

READ MORE: How ‘Crazy Ex-Girlfriend’ Became an Emmy Contender

“Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” first premiered last October, netting Bloom the Golden Globe for Best Actress — Television Series Musical or Comedy. Its second season premiere on October 21.

Here’s the casting breakdown for the male characters of #CrazyExGirlfriend written with a male gaze. pic.twitter.com/LaQMnnMaOy — Rachel Bloom (@Racheldoesstuff) August 10, 2016

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.