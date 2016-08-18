‘Mad Max’ Gets Bollywood Treatment In Wild ‘Ranveer Ching Returns’ Trailer — Watch

The video is directed by Rohit Shetty and will be released on August 19.

Fans of “Mad Max: Fury Road” would probably call George Miller’s film a sort of rock opera, with its stellar score and the outrageous flamethrowing guitar player. Now, add to that choreography and more original tunes and you have the Bollywood version: “Ranveer Ching Returns.”

The project is directed by Rohit Shetty, known for helming movies such as “Chennai Express” and “Dilwale,” which is currently the sixth highest grossing Bollywood film worldwide. His latest directorial venture has a spectacular trailer starring Bollywood star Ranveer Singh and actress Tamannaah Bhatia as the leading lady. The sneak peek shows a dystopian future where the world is running out of food and there is only one King who can save them… Ranveer Ching! While this is not “Mad Max: Bollywood Edition,” after watching the trailer, it’s hard not to see the resemblance.

READ MORE: How the ‘Mad Max: Fury Road’ Score Paid Homage to Hitchcock’s ‘Vertigo’

For both Shetty and Singh, this is a production unlike any other they’ve done, exploring territories that feature massive action sets and props. The story is by Rajesh Narasimhan, with the screenplay written by Milap Jhaveri. The original songs were crafted by Shankar Ehsaan Loy and the choreography comes courtesy of Ganesh Acharya. Not much else is known about the project except that it will be released on August 19.

Check out the killer “Ranveer Ching Returns” trailer below.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.