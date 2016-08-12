Review: ‘The Get Down’ Season 1 Will Change the Way You Binge Netflix

Many filmmakers who transition to television describe the switch as a simple one, usually using a phrase to the effect of, “It’s just a 10-hour movie.” They pretend — and I do mean pretend — that the only difference between what they made for the cinema and what they’re doing for television is the literal length of time they have with the characters.
This, however, is a lie; a lie often innocently told to toss aside a question with a much more complex answer, but still a lie. For the truth is, TV seasons aren’t just longer movies. They’re not novels, either (another popular, but only slightly more accurate simile). They’re TV shows, and they’re designed that way… that is, until “The Get Down.”
What first strikes you is the length.
Not only is the debut episode of “The Get Down” a 92-minute Baz Luhrmann-whirlwind of music and beauty, but the following episodes all clock in very close to 60 minutes, if not over. While that may not seem all that striking considering the accepted vernacular separating “half-hour” and “hour” programs, many of the latter entries come in far short of their label’s suggested length.
For example, “Stranger Things” episodes ranged from 55 minutes to just 41, resulting in an average run time slightly above 49 minutes. Similarly, the latest season of “House of Cards” averaged approximately 48 minutes an episode. “Bloodline” inches up to 51 minutes, while “Orange is the New Black” comes closest to an hour per episode at 59 minutes for Season 4, including a 77-minute finale. And that’s just Netflix dramas — pay cable and broadcast (obviously) can be even shorter.
“The Get Down,” meanwhile, clocks in at over 63 minutes an episode, in large part because of its 92-minute premiere. But it’s what this length does to your viewing experience that truly affects one’s appreciation of the series. As you keep watching, fascinated by the peak artistry of the immense production, you may find yourself wondering when you’ll get a break. After all, Luhrmann’s fervent presentation can be as exhausting as it is exhilarating. A musical sequence — like a magical performance of standout track “Set Me Free” in Episode 5 — may make you want to stop and rewind, if not talk it over with your friend or seek out the yet-to-be-released soundtrack online.
But Luhrmann doesn’t give you that break. His series isn’t constructed like a string of small arcs cut together to form a greater one. Instead, it really is put together like a film: one big arc made up of stunning, stand-out moments in between. Some of those moments function as satisfactory end points, while other episodes conclude seemingly at random — almost as though they were dictated by time.
In contrast, let’s look at “House of Cards.” When David Fincher made his first small screen directorial debut for the landmark Netflix original, the premiere episode wasn’t feature-length. It didn’t wrap things up in an episode, like a short film with follow-up episodes functioning as sequels. It set up a series via classic episodic structure: the introduction of your protagonist via a defining moment (Frank Underwood killing a dog), a new situation is presented for him to confront (the President goes back on a promise to Frank), and a plan is set in motion by episode’s end (Frank even sits down at Freddie’s BBQ when he spots the article he helped Zoe Barnes publish).
“The Get Down” opens similarly — with an adult Ezekiel framing the story from the present day, introducing key characters and teasing key moments to come — and Mylene (Herizen F. Guardiola) even lays out a plan that drives much of the narrative forward: winning a dance-off at Laze Inferno to earn a dinner with a record executive. But what may feel like a traditional opening in structure — but not length — morphs into an introduction to something you’ve never seen before. The tale is as fresh as the way it’s told, as Luhrmann leans into the idea that viewers will watch at their own pace down to the second.
“Netflix and chill” enthusiasts may be accustomed to their viewing partner saying, “one more episode,” but they better adjust their thinking for “The Get Down.” You are the master of your own domain. Episodes are mere suggestions, as Luhrmann’s storytelling requires you decide when to take a break. Did you enjoy the wild dance scene in Episode 1? Take a moment to rewind and enjoy. Hit pause and talk over what Grandmaster Flash just taught his pupils. Restart Episode 5 and appreciate how two separate timeframes are combined into one scene, beautifully moving the story forward.
All this is not to say the strategy is without purpose. Not only are there structural through-lines (listen for the magnificent “Star Wars” nods that bookend Part 1), but “The Get Down” benefits from as a narrative, too. By holding you close to the world and keeping the pace, players and passion way up, Luhrmann draws his audience into a realm he’s been living in for nearly a decade. Breaks aren’t an option for the energetic filmmaker, so it makes sense his storytelling doesn’t naturally allow for them, as well as why he’d choose a platform that makes it incredibly easy for viewers to stop and start the series any time they please. It’s a divine pairing of artist and medium, and one that’s bound to frustrate as many people as it fascinates.
But the choice itself cannot be faulted. This calculated method — what others may label “messy” madness — illustrates how Luhrmann bought into the idea many others only pretend to endorse: “The Get Down” is a six-hour film, and it’s a masterpiece.
Grade: A
Comments
just finished the first episode although i loved it im exhausted i need a break def not a show i can watch hours straight i felt like i watched a movie
You have got to be kidding this is such a mess. Over stagey, style over substance, it’s almost unwatchable. I’m loving Netflix and have seen some fantastic viewing but please Netflix no more Bazmania.
I thought the year at the beginning with an adult Ezekiel said 1996? I am not bingeing this one either. I am doing an episode a day. At least that is the plan. The throwback might prove to be too irresistible.
Agreed . . . .I watched Episode 1 a d feel like I watched a movie. My ‘binge’ will consist of 1 episode a day. Loved it.
I LOVE IT!! l just hope the writers and producers remain consistent and true to the times. I am STILL trying to make it virtual in my head with the PROPER PRONUNCIATIONS OF GRAND MASTER FLASH’S NEW YORK ENGLISH. I’m not convinced by this character. New Yorkers of THIS email did not speak this way. The -th was pronounced as pH or I was pronounced ah They were tougher and more thuggish even jf it they were ‘frontin’ the voice tone heavier.
Please dig deeper and do more research. PLEASE TELL THE STORY W/ 100% truth. Get it right y’all
Wow, I can’t believe what I’ve read here. This show is so incredibly bad it’s impossible to word it.
Hate to break it to you but ‘Netflix and chill’ is a euphemism, not a literal phrase.
I lived in Queens, NY in the 70s, and the film definitely captured the spirit, style and feel of the period — the time before crack when hip hop was born. It is extremely well done!! Fresh faces, good music and plots that hold up well.
I loved it…I binged it. Finished it a hour ago
I remember NYC in the late ’70’s. The mix of historic film/TV footage with staged scenes made the drama a truly authentic period piece, that triggered lots of personal memories. My 11-year old son was so mesmerized, that he binge-watched all 6 episodes before I did.
I Personally was mesmerized by the show and Could not stop watching . One of my new favorite series cant wait for more.
The Get Down was satisfying but by no means a masterpiece. There are parts of it that are exceedingly awful, primarily the gang of white children dressed as the Lost Boys from a community theater production of Peter Pan. The subplot involving Mylene’s family is tedious and boring.
It definitely improves by episode 6, and the party scenes are spectacular.
White children? Those kids were Puerto Ricans. I invite you to watch Rubble Kings on Netflix and see that what they were wearing was authentic to what street gangs in the 70s were actually wearing.
I just watched the pilot. To like “the get down” is to admit you have absolutely no taste, no ability to spot cliches every five minutes, no understanding of NYC in the 70. This is a white person’s bizarre, clunky and disastrous representation of a reality that transcends it a million times. The show can’t make up its mind, one minute slapstick and another hyper-emotional love story. The cast is like all the black people who went to Julliard. The production cost is a complete riddle since the entire episode looks like television commercial production values. This is a complete disaster. Baz Luhrmann is the least talented person on earth.
This shows great, Netflix is killing it these days.
I loved it I can’t wait to see more! The rest of season one and hopefully more season’s to come.
Just the first episode, and enjoyed it. Being a ’70s baby myself, some of the fashion styles (like the daishiki and the shirts some of the boyd wore, which reminded me of a daishiki my mother had, and the shirts my brother wore when he was little, and on top of that, I remeber at least half of the songs played n that episode. It was pretty good and an entertaining wild ride all the way. Can’t wait to see the next episode. Basically, if you’re an old hip hop head like me, you’ll enjoy the hell out of it.
It’s not a conventional show, and I love that. Basically, if you’re spent years watchign foreign films and crazy indi films from all over the world, it won’t seem over-the-top or weird to you–it will just seem mormal,whic hit was to me. Also, anyone who’s seen any movie by Baz Luhrmann knows that he’s probably never made a so-called normal film in his life. Oh, and for Borted, Luhrmann actually got the real Grandmaster Flash ad a tecnical advisor, and he himself was impressed with how much detail Luhrann got right in terms of the ’70s era for the show. Flash is the supervising producer, and Nas (the harrator) is also another producer. And so is writer Nelson George, who probably worte the earliest book about rap,beforeit really became mainstream. Somyeah, this is a show told from the point of view of people who were actually there,plain and simple.
To anyone who thinks The Get Down is not authentic 1970s Bronx, I suggest you watch Jackie Chans “Rumble in the Bronx” filmed in Canada, with white and Asian street gangs.
I was in the Bronx during 1977 and The Get Down is real not only authentic from an objective view point, it’s authentic as far as the details most people wouldn’t associate with the setting, like highlighting how much Bruce Lee and Kung Fu was influencing people,or highlighting how the graffiti artists were disciplined to the point of religion about their craft.
And until this day,you can still go to the Bronx and find a strict religious Latino family who has their daughter singing in church.
The name of the club is “Les Inferno”, not “Laze Inferno”
The club name is indeed spelt “Les Inferno” but the “Les” part is french so pronouncing it as “Laze” is actually correct. Pronouncing the name as “Less” Inferno is what would have been wrong.
I loved and completed the full part one in just a week! I mean this show has energy,laughter,curiosity, and life itself. To me I could watch all day this is my type of show. It puts you in a better mood makes you laugh makes you want to cry but at the same time you listen to books as he speaks those words of wisdom and you say why cry just take it all in. And then something will happen or come on to get you back at that same position you were before the tears! I loved it and can’t wait until part 2 I hope everyone enjoyed it as much as I did..
What a great show LOVED IT watched all six episodes wishing for more…Great Music and Timeline
Amazing show. I loved every minute of it. For those of us who love music and Hip Hop in particular, this is a great representation of a segment of the culture near the beginning. The tracks are HOT too. Keep it up Netflix, I need more.
