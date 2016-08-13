‘The Get Down’ Season Two: Producers Reveal Vision for New Season and Time Jump

The first six episodes of Baz Luhrmann's series are now available to stream on Netflix.

Baz Luhrmann’s first television venture “The Get Down” is a musical drama that follows a ragtag group of teenagers who run wild in the streets of the Bronx in the late 1970s. The highly-anticipated series was just released on Netflix; and even though a second season has yet to be confirmed, the show’s producers are already brainstorming on what’s next.

Supervising producer/writer Nelson George told Entertainment Weekly what he’d like to focus on in Season 2 and teased that they would probably jump into the early ‘80s.

“I was there during the beginnings of Run-D.M.C.,” said George, who worked at Billboard during that time period. “I was there for Prince and Michael Jackson. I think there is a hell of a story. And also quite honestly the era of crack which began you know around ’85. So I think if you look at Books [Justice Smith] and you look at Shaolin [Shameik Moore] and their trajectory, there is some amazing stuff we could do with them. And then what happens to Mylene [Herizen Guardiola], you know, once disco collapses? So I think there is another really good season in this.”

Season 1 is divided in two parts; the first six episodes are now available on Netflix, while the second half will debut in 2017. IndieWire’s Ben Travers called the first half of the series a “masterpiece” in his A-grade review. He wrote that “[the show] is put together like a film: one big arc made up of stunning, stand-out moments in between.”

While this has marked a challenge for the “Moulin Rouge” helmer, and talks of a second season have started to arise, Luhrmann admitted that he would eventually want to go on to other projects.

“I’m looking for a younger spritely fellow who is capable of carrying the torch,” Luhrmann said. “As much as I want to walk away from it and just say I’ve done my bit, there’s something in me that says I just can’t do that to [the cast and crew]. I have to be there to the bitter end until I feel I’ve done everything I can to let them be everything they can be in the show. And then my job’s done. But until then, it’s my life at the moment.”

What would life without Luhrmann look like on “Down?” We’re not ready to find out.

