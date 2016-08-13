‘The Get Down’ Season Two: Producers Reveal Vision for New Season and Time Jump

Baz Luhrmann’s first television venture “The Get Down” is a musical drama that follows a ragtag group of teenagers who run wild in the streets of the Bronx in the late 1970s. The highly-anticipated series was just released on Netflix; and even though a second season has yet to be confirmed, the show’s producers are already brainstorming on what’s next.
Supervising producer/writer Nelson George told Entertainment Weekly what he’d like to focus on in Season 2 and teased that they would probably jump into the early ‘80s.
READ MORE: Inside Baz Luhrmann’s ‘The Get Down,’ The Best $120 Million Netflix Ever Spent
“I was there during the beginnings of Run-D.M.C.,” said George, who worked at Billboard during that time period. “I was there for Prince and Michael Jackson. I think there is a hell of a story. And also quite honestly the era of crack which began you know around ’85. So I think if you look at Books [Justice Smith] and you look at Shaolin [Shameik Moore] and their trajectory, there is some amazing stuff we could do with them. And then what happens to Mylene [Herizen Guardiola], you know, once disco collapses? So I think there is another really good season in this.”
READ MORE: Review: ‘The Get Down’ Season 1 Will Change the Way You Binge Netflix
Season 1 is divided in two parts; the first six episodes are now available on Netflix, while the second half will debut in 2017. IndieWire’s Ben Travers called the first half of the series a “masterpiece” in his A-grade review. He wrote that “[the show] is put together like a film: one big arc made up of stunning, stand-out moments in between.”
While this has marked a challenge for the “Moulin Rouge” helmer, and talks of a second season have started to arise, Luhrmann admitted that he would eventually want to go on to other projects.
“I’m looking for a younger spritely fellow who is capable of carrying the torch,” Luhrmann said. “As much as I want to walk away from it and just say I’ve done my bit, there’s something in me that says I just can’t do that to [the cast and crew]. I have to be there to the bitter end until I feel I’ve done everything I can to let them be everything they can be in the show. And then my job’s done. But until then, it’s my life at the moment.”
What would life without Luhrmann look like on “Down?” We’re not ready to find out.
I tried getting into “The Get Down” and couldn’t finish the first episode. I didn’t find the story that interesting. I’m going to try to watch again as I love Baz’s storytelling.
Whats up Ezekiel, give it a second shot. This show is great and it has some meaningful lessons about our strive to be someone in the world. Where there is ruins there is hope for treasure!
This was slow to get into. That being said the buildup was absolutely worth it. Every episode brought me further into the lives of these youth and the fantastic story they tell. Eagerly waiting for part 2!
Baz, give us least 3 full seasons
Oh, man I tell you at first I was like this show is lame, but as I got into it I was like “WOW”. This is an amazing show I watched all of the episodes and I’m wanting more. I hope Netflix brings us another season. I’m sick of them starting something and not finishing it.
This show is absolutely amazing in every way seemingly possible. Baz please give us Pt. 2 before the year’s out
I love this show keep Real hip hop alive
Yes! Another fan here! The Get Down is amusingly good! It’s different and I love it.
This show was amazing. Call my family that’s spread out over different States and everyone is watching. We need more please!!!
love the show so far, and was wondering if the beastie boys’ transition from punk into hip hop could be worked into future episodes
From the first episode I was hooked. My brother, my cousin and I was on the track to become rappers my dad said that hip hop boo dee ba dee dop shit had no future. I stayed in school, hated it. My brother went on to the nfl and my cousin developed a drinking problem. I can seriously relate to this…..thanks I can’t wait or part 2. I’m telling everyone about this show….
Please keep the seasons going I LOVE IT!!!!! Greatest series ever