Mel Gibson Says ‘Passion of the Christ’ Follow-Up ‘The Resurrection’ Will Be ‘A Huge Undertaking’

Mel Gibson has confirmed what many have long suspected: “The Passion of the Christ” will indeed have a follow-up, though the actor and filmmaker hesitates to call “The Resurrection” a sequel. Speaking to evangelist Greg Laurie as part of SoCal Harvest, Gibson referred to the long-gestating project as “a huge undertaking” for him and screenwriter Randall Wallace.
“And you know, it’s not the ‘Passion 2,'” he clarified to Laurie. “It’s called ‘The Resurrection.’ Of course, that’s a very big subject and it needs to be looked at because we don’t want to just do a simple rendering of it — you know, read what happened.” Gibson will soon premiere his latest directorial effort, the Andrew Garfield–starring “Hacksaw Ridge,” at the Venice Film Festival.
“In order to read it, experience and explore probably deeper meanings of what it’s about,” Gibson went on,” it’s going to take some doing, and Randall Wallace is up to the task.” No concrete plans have been made for when “The Resurrection” might go into production. Watch Gibson’s full conversation below.
Comments
Sequels are usually inferior to the original but in this case the original was such a massive pile of hateful horse-shit that Gibbo should find it pretty easy to improve upon. I just hope in Jesus 2, Jesus gets more powers. Flying, laser eyes and the ability to vibrate objects with his mind etc.
You sir (My festering sausage collection), judging by your comment, are mildly put an imbecile.
The Passion of Christ may have not been to everyone’s tastes and some consider it too bloody and brutal, but as almost everything that Mel has done, the love and passion for the subject matter as well as his mastery of the filmmaking craft, shines through.
I’m also wondering what exactly you found hateful in the Jesus story? The representation of some of the jews there? Well, guess what, it was written in the gospel that way and it’s not “Gibbo’s” invention. Every halfway intelligent person can grasp the concept that not the entire jewish race is vilified in that story, but only a small portion of the political elite of Judea at that time, the so called Sanhedrin.
And finally, your comments about Jesus are utterly distasteful and only show how immature and pitiful you are.
You religious types are soo easy.
Sausage, you’re an atheist. We get it. Such special snowflake, so edgy.
Torture porn for the bovine mass featuring a caucasian Jesus ropey special effects. Made by one of Hollywood’s most famous anti semites. If you want to give Gibson more money to see a poorly executed fairy tale, go for it. Just don’t expect anyone with a brain to take you seriously.
Hmmm, maybe anyone with a brain won’t throw around such clichéd comments before thinking twice. :) It’s especially funny how you, apparently the edgy atheist with attitude, repeat every nonsense mass-media feeds “bovines” like you: torture porn, anti-semite. You should probably read Gary Oldman’s interview for Playboy, where he addresses exactly the type of hypocrisy you’re championing.
I really appreciate the level that the Passion of the Christ was made at. The movie delivers an epic detailing of the last moments of the Lord Christ Jesus before and slightly after the laying down of His life, and then showing His resurrection but leaves much room for a squeal in relation to following scripture. Well done!