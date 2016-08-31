Mel Gibson Says ‘Passion of the Christ’ Follow-Up ‘The Resurrection’ Will Be ‘A Huge Undertaking’

His latest directorial outing, "Hacksaw Ridge," premieres in Venice this week.

Mel Gibson has confirmed what many have long suspected: “The Passion of the Christ” will indeed have a follow-up, though the actor and filmmaker hesitates to call “The Resurrection” a sequel. Speaking to evangelist Greg Laurie as part of SoCal Harvest, Gibson referred to the long-gestating project as “a huge undertaking” for him and screenwriter Randall Wallace.

“And you know, it’s not the ‘Passion 2,'” he clarified to Laurie. “It’s called ‘The Resurrection.’ Of course, that’s a very big subject and it needs to be looked at because we don’t want to just do a simple rendering of it — you know, read what happened.” Gibson will soon premiere his latest directorial effort, the Andrew Garfield–starring “Hacksaw Ridge,” at the Venice Film Festival.

“In order to read it, experience and explore probably deeper meanings of what it’s about,” Gibson went on,” it’s going to take some doing, and Randall Wallace is up to the task.” No concrete plans have been made for when “The Resurrection” might go into production. Watch Gibson’s full conversation below.

