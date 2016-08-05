’Uncle Kent 2’ Trailer: Joe Swanberg Directs the First Twelve Minutes of This Sequel

It's the "Gremlins 2" of indie sequels.

Is “Uncle Kent 2” the craziest movie sequel ever? That’s what our own Eric Kohn wrote of the film when it debuted at SXSW back in 2015, and going off even the most basic of synopses, it sure sounds like the Todd Rohal feature might rank right up there with the big guys.

Wait, a Todd Rohal feature? But didn’t Joe Swanberg direct “Uncle Kent”? What sort of madness is this? It’s “Uncle Kent” madness. Swanberg does direct the first 12 minutes of the film, before passing it over to “Catechism Cataclysm” director Rohal, who takes things very much in his own direction. See? Wild.

Per the film’s official synopsis: “In a desperate search to create a follow-up to Joe Swanberg’s 2011 film ‘Uncle Kent,’ Kent Osborne travels to a comic book convention in San Diego where he loses his mind and confronts the end of the world. Reuniting in the ‘Gremlins 2’ of ‘indie’ sequels, Joe Swanberg, Jennifer Prediger and Tipper Newton return in a surrealist look into Osborne’s madness. Written by Osborne and passing the directors’ torch over to Todd Rohal, ‘Uncle Kent 2,’ plays out like an absurdist successor that bends the rules of sequels and the minds of the audience.”

The “Gremlins 2” of indie sequels, you say? Sold. Check out the film’s first teaser below.

“Uncle Kent 2” will hit theaters later this month, thanks to Factory 25.

