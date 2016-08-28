MTV VMA 2016 Live Stream: Watch the Video Music Awards Live Online

How to watch the 2016 MTV VMAs live online.

Live from Madison Square Garden in New York, the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards will be televised on MTV Sunday night at 9pm ET/PT. If you don’t want to miss all the excitement and star-studded performances, here is how you can watch a live stream of the ceremony online.

The official MTV VMA coverage will begin with a televised red carpet at 6:15pm ET/PT, with the two-hour online carpet live stream beginning at 7pm ET/PT on VMA.MTV.com and the MTV app. The one-hour pre-show, hosted by DJ Khaled, starts at 8pm and will be televised on MTV, as well as streamed on the MTV app and VMA.MTV.com.

READ MORE: MTV VMA 2016: Full Video Music Awards Winners List

On those same platforms, viewers will get to see coverage from the VMA ceremony that start at 9pm. DirecTV users will be able to stream the show online from start to finish and following the awards, a post-show will also be streamed live on MTV’s Facebook page.

While the VMAs have no host this year, a slew of celebrities like Olympian Michael Phelps and gold-winning Olympic gymnast Simone Biles, Hailee Steinfeld, Jimmy Fallon, Sean “Diddy” Combs, Kim Kardashian West, Alicia Keys, Ansel Elgort and many more are set to present.

READ MORE: From Beyoncé to Bowie: The Seven Best Music Videos Nominated at the 2016 VMAs

Beyoncé leads the show’s nominees with 11 nods, while Adele scored eight. More nominees include Ariana Grande, Coldplay and Drake. Rihanna, who is also scheduled to perform and has three noms this year, is being honored with the Video Vanguard Award. Britney Spears, Nick Jonas, Future, The Chainsmokers and Grande with Nicki Minaj are all set to perform.

Check out all of this year’s nominees here, and don’t miss our coverage on tonight’s winners.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.