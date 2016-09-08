The 2016 IndieWire TIFF Bible: Every Review, Interview and News Item Posted During the Festival

Lineup and Pre-Festival Announcements and News
2016 Toronto International Film Festival: The Lineup
TIFF 2016 Announces Discovery Lineup, ‘In Conversation With…’ Guests, VR Offerings and Much More
TIFF Platform Jury Revealed: Brian De Palma, Zhang Ziyi and Mahamat-Saleh Haroun to Judge Selections
TIFF Adds ‘I, Daniel Blake,’ ‘Julieta,’ ‘Personal Shopper,’ ‘The Unknown Girl,’ ‘Voyage of Time’ And Many More
TIFF’s Second-Ever TV Lineup Includes ‘Black Mirror’ and ‘Transparent’
TIFF Announces Platform Titles, Including ‘Jackie,’ ‘Moonlight,’ ‘Daguerrotype’ and More
Film Festival Roundup: BFI London To Premiere ‘Queen Of Katwe,’ Michael Fassbender Honored By TIFF And More
Attention, Filmmakers: Your Instagram Short Film Could Be Judged By Ava DuVernay and Xavier Dolan
TIFF Adds New Round of Titles, Including ‘It’s Only the End of the World,’ ‘Mean Dreams’ and More
TIFFBOT: Meet The Robot Film Critic That Will Help You Decide What to Watch at the Toronto Film Festival
Pre-Festival Analysis
TIFF 2016: 33 Films From The Festival We’ve Already Seen
Beyond the Buzz: Why TIFF’s Hidden Gems Resonate Loudest With Film Buffs
Leonardo DiCaprio, Netflix and Women: Hot Documentary Titles At The Toronto Film Festival
IndieWire’s Movie Podcast: Screen Talk (109): Why These Movies Landed Big Fall Festival Slots
IndieWire’s Movie Podcast: Screen Talk (108): Our First Thoughts On the TIFF 2016 Lineup
TIFF Lineup: 5 Reasons to Get Excited About the 2016 Program
TIFF 2016: 13 Movies We Can’t Wait To See At The Festival
TIFF 2016: 9 Breakthrough Names To Look Out For At The Festival
Toronto Film Festival 2016: What Films Will Contend For Oscar Gold After TIFF Premieres
Why TIFF’s Midnight Madness Program Attracts Cinephiles From Around the World Every Year
TIFF and Telefilm Canada Partner to Bring Best New Canadian Films to U.S.
TIFF’s Instagram Shorts Festival: 8 Key 60-Second Films That Pack A Punch
Interviews
Peter Sarsgaard Q&A: Why ‘The Magnificent Seven’ Villain Isn’t Interested In Leaving Indies Behind – TIFF 2016
Rosamund Pike Interview: How ‘Gone Girl’ Fame Allows Her to Make Films Like ‘A United Kingdom’ – TIFF 2016
Thierry Frémaux Will Offer Live Commentary For Lumiére Documentary at TIFF — Exclusive Interview
‘Me and Earl and The Dying Girl’ Breakout Olivia Cooke Gets Serious With Leading Role in ‘Katie Says Goodbye’ – TIFF 2016
Oliver Stone Interview: Why ‘Snowden’ Is His Answer to American Bullies
TIFF 2016: Anne Hathaway Made Monster Movie ‘Colossal’ For Her 16-Year-Old Self
How ‘In the Radiant City’ Filmmaker Rachel Lambert Turned True Tragedy Into a Stunning Debut – TIFF Springboard
Enabling Terrence Malick: What It’s Like To Be His Producers
Ruth Negga Reveals How Her Chemistry With Joel Edgerton Raised ‘Loving’ Beyond Melodrama — TIFF 2016
How Cartoonist Dash Shaw Became A Filmmaker With His Unique ‘My Entire High School Sinking Into the Sea’ – TIFF Springboard
Peter Berg Q&A: Why The ‘Deepwater Horizon’ Director Is Never Going Back To Superhero Movies – TIFF 2016
‘Raw’ Filmmaker Julia Ducournau On The Bloody, Terrifying Challenge That Fueled Her Tasty New Genre Film – TIFF Springboard
Amy Adams: Queen of Fall Festivals and Heading for Oscars (Exclusive TIFF Video)
Bel Powley’s Big Plans: How the ‘Carrie Pilby’ Star Is Avoiding Obvious Hollywood Roles For Young Women – Girl Talk
Features and Analysis
Why Terrence Malick’s ‘Voyage of Time’ Must Be Seen On IMAX — Toronto Analysis
As ‘Jackie’ and ‘Colossal’ Lure Buyers, Toronto Turns Into a Waiting Game
How TIFF 2016 Rocked The Oscar Race: Why ‘Moonlight’ Glows, ‘Birth’ Struggles, and More Revelations
‘Jackie’ Isn’t the Whole Story: Why Pablo Larrain’s Films Deserve Your Attention — TIFF 2016
Why Natalie Portman’s Oscar Buzz in ‘Jackie’ Prompted TIFF’s Hottest Buy
IndieWire’s Movie Podcast (115): How TIFF Changed the Fall Movie Season
Reports of a Weak Market Are Greatly Exaggerated: TIFF Acquisition Market Heats Up as Distributors Claim Hot Titles
Reviews*
*includes reviews for films that played at other festivals
‘Amanda Knox’ Review: Netflix Documentary Makes Case For Larger Look At Enthralling Crime Story — TIFF Review
Michael Fassbender Steals ‘Trespass Against Us,’ A Charming Debut From Adam Smith — TIFF Review
‘American Pastoral’ is a Grim Debut For Ewan McGregor — TIFF Review
‘Nocturama’ Is ‘Elephant’ For The The Age Of ISIS — TIFF Review
‘The Rehearsal’ Review: Alison Maclean Brings Eleanor Catton’s Novel to the Screen With Verve
‘The Magnificent Seven’ Is A Fun And Surprisingly Fresh Western About Trump’s America — TIFF Review
‘Snowden’ Review: Oliver Stone and Joseph Gordon-Levitt Deliver the CliffsNotes of ‘Citizenfour’
‘Colossal’ Review: Anne Hathaway Is a Killer Kaiju In Nacho Vigalondo’s Hilarious Monster Movie — Toronto
‘Free Fire’ Review: Brie Larson Stars In the Craziest Shootout of All Time
‘A Monster Calls’ Review: J.A. Bayona’s Fantasy With Liam Neeson Is Equal Parts ‘Big Fish’ and ‘Pan’s Labyrinth’
‘A United Kingdom’ Review: David Oyelowo and Rosamund Pike Bring Historical Love Story to Satisfying Life – TIFF Review
‘Lion’ Review: Dev Patel Soars In a Tearjerker That Earns the Tears — Toronto
‘Barry’ Review: The Best Obama Biopic Yet, But Not the Whole Story — Toronto Review
‘Denial’ Review: Rachel Weisz And Timothy Spall Square Off In A Compelling Courtroom Drama — Toronto
‘Catfight’ Review: Sandra Oh and Anne Heche Beat the Sh*t Out of Each In Onur Tukel’s Nutty Satire — Toronto
‘My Entire High School Sinking Into the Sea’ Review: Dash Shaw Delivers the Most Original Animated Movie of the Year — Toronto
‘Queen of Katwe’ Review: David Oyelowo and Lupita Nyong’o Shine in Mira Nair’s Straightforward Drama — Toronto
‘King Of The Dancehall’ Review: Nick Cannon’s Love Letter To Contemporary Jamaica Can’t Stay On The Beat — TIFF 2016
‘Their Finest’ Is A Feminist Rom-Com That Lets Down Its Ladies — TIFF Review
‘Tramps’ Review: A Charming New York Tale That Might Save the Romantic Comedy — Toronto
‘Deepwater Horizon’ Review: A Major Tragedy Becomes a Minor Mark Wahlberg Disaster Movie — Toronto
Michelle Rodriguez’s Ridiculous Gender-Bender ‘re(Assignment)’ Is A Hot Mess — Toronto Review
‘Lady Macbeth’ Review: Florence Pugh Is a Persecuted Woman Who Takes Control In Powerful Dark Drama
‘Gringo’ Review: John McAfee Doc is Both Testament and Antidote to Media Manipulation – Toronto
‘Planetarium’ Review: Despite Strong Turns From Natalie Portman And Lily-Rose Depp, Rebecca Zlotowski’s Is A Star-Studded Bore
‘Jackie’ Review: Pablo Larrian’s Experimental Jackie Kennedy Biopic Is a Unique Triumph – Venice Film Festival
‘Voyage of Time’ Review: Terrence Malick’s 90-Minute Documentary Is Not a Trip Worth Taking
‘The Bad Batch’ Review: Jim Carrey and Keanu Reeves’ Thriller Is ‘Mad Max’ Meets ‘Texas Chainsaw Massacre’ — Venice Film Festival
‘Wakefield’ Review: Bryan Cranston Is An Asshole For The Ages — Telluride
‘Norman’ Finds Richard Gere in a Coen-Like Comedy With More Chutzpah Than Charm — Telluride Review
Werner Herzog’s ‘Into The Inferno’ Is A Red Hot Return To Form — Telluride Film Festival Review
‘Bleed For This’ Is A Boxing Movie With Too Much Heart, Not Enough Soul — Telluride Film Festival Review
Telluride Review: ‘Maudie’ Is A Paint By Numbers Love Story
Telluride Review: Rooney Mara Is Singularly Great In The Gripping ‘Una’
‘The Beautiful Days of Aranjuez’ Review: Wim Wenders Delivers the Ultimate Movie About Nothing
‘Nocturnal Animals’ Review: Tom Ford’s Ambitious Second Feature Is a Two-Hander With Bite
‘Arrival’ Review: Amy Adams Steals Spotlight In Denis Villeneuve’s Deep-Thinking Alien Invasion Story
‘La La Land’ Review: A Lively Supercut of Classic Musicals Starring Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone
‘The Human Surge’ Is The Most Ambitious Debut Film of the Year — Locarno Film Festival Review
‘The Girl With All the Gifts’ Review: A Thrilling Zombie Movie With Brains
Cannes Review: Paul Verhoeven’s ‘Elle’ is a Lighthearted Rape-Revenge Story
Cannes Review: Vincent Cassel Steals the Show in Xavier Dolan’s ‘It’s Only the End of the World’
Cannes Review: Studio Ghibli-Produced ‘The Red Turtle’ is a Quiet Little Masterpiece
Cannes Review: Sonia Braga Gives a Brilliant Performance in ‘Aquarius’
Cannes Review: ‘The Unknown Girl’ is Dardenne Brothers Doing a Detective Movie
Cannes Review: Bill Paxton is Terrifying in Terrence Malick-Inspired ‘Mean Dreams’
Cannes Review: ‘Julieta’ is Pedro Almodovar’s Most Conventional Movie
Cannes Review: Kristen Stewart and Olivier Assayas Deserve Better Than Boos for ‘Personal Shopper’
Cannes Review: Joel Edgerton and Ruth Negga Turn Jeff Nichols’ ‘Loving’ Into a Welcome Challenge to Hollywood Melodrama
Cannes Review: ‘The Handmaiden’ is a Sexy and Depraved Lesbian Revenge Story from Park Chan-wook
Cannes Review: ‘American Honey’ Proves Andrea Arnold is One of the Best Working Filmmakers and Finds a Breakout Star in Sasha Lane
‘Toni Erdmann’ Review: Here’s the Funniest Nude Scene of All Time — But It’s Not a Comedy
Cannes Review: Gael Garcia Bernal is a Lost Soul in Pablo Larrain’s Absorbing ‘Neruda’
Cannes Review: Why ‘I, Daniel Blake’ is Ken Loach’s Best Movie in Years
Press Conferences and Events
TIFF 2016: ‘The Magnificent Seven’ Director Antoine Fuqua Downplays the Significance of His Racially Diverse Cast
‘The Birth of a Nation’ Premieres in Toronto, and Audiences Give Nate Parker a Second Chance
TIFF 2016: ‘Snowden’ Star Joseph Gordon-Levitt Supports Edward Snowden’s ‘Patriotism’
Taraji P. Henson and Octavia Spencer Tearful But Eloquent As ‘Hidden Figures’ Considers Its Oscars Options In Toronto
‘The Birth of a Nation’ Press Conference: Nate Parker Dodges Rape Questions as Cast Invites ‘Uncomfortable’ Conversations In Toronto
TIFF 2016: Mark Wahlberg Debuts ‘Patriots Day’ Trailer to Toronto Audience at ‘Deepwater Horizon’ Event
‘Raw’: Cannibal Film Screening Causes TIFF Moviegoers To Pass Out
How (And Why) A TIFF Premiere Put A Character’s Life In the Audience’s Hands
Doug Liman to Reveal Exclusive Look at New VR Series ‘Invisible’ — Watch
Clips, Trailers, Posters and More
‘The Handmaiden’ Trailer: ‘Oldboy’s’ Park Chan-wook Directs Lurid Revenge Cannes Drama
‘Citizen Jane’ Exclusive Poster: New Documentary Explores The Life Of Urban Activist Jane Jacobs
‘Without Name’ Exclusive Clip: Eco-Horror Thriller Follows A Land Surveyor’s Creepy Journey Into The Irish Woods
‘Snowden’ Trailer: Oliver Stone And Joseph Gordon-Levitt Take Down The NSACannes Head
‘Below Her Mouth’ Exclusive Trailer: Two Women Embark On A Sudden And Steamy Romance
‘The Skyjacker’s Tale’ Exclusive Clip: Notorious U.S. Fugitive Gives His First Ever Interview In New Documentary
Paul Schrader’s ‘Dog Eat Dog’ Clips & Photos: Nicolas Cage Stars in Dour Crime Thriller
‘Moonlight’ Trailer: Barry Jenkins’ TIFF-Bound Drama Is a Life in Three Chapters
‘Le Ciel Flamand’ Exclusive Clip: Veteran Brothel Owner Tries To Protect Six-Year-Old Daughter From Family Business
‘Boys In The Trees’ Exclusive Clip: Two Former Friends Reconnect And Descend Into Nightmares On Halloween Night
‘Dog Eat Dog’ Trailer: Nicolas Cage & Willem Dafoe Get Violent in Paul Schrader’s Dark Comedy
TIFF Premiere ‘Green White Green’ Shows Off Wildness of Youth In Hilarious Insult Battle – Watch
‘Black Mirror’ Season 3: First Look At New Images Ahead of TIFF Premiere
‘Close Relations’ Exclusive Trailer: New Doc Examines Ukrainian Identity Through a Single Family
‘Park’ Trailer: Athenian Teenagers Traverse The Deserted Olympic Village Ten Years After The Games
‘Indivisible’ Exclusive Trailer: Two Singing Siamese Twins Learn They Can Be Separated
‘Elle’ Exclusive Clip: Isabelle Huppert Takes Revenge On An Attacker In Paul Verhoeven’s Latest Thriller
Gaza Surf Club’ Exclusive Clip: TIFF Documentary Explores The Surfers On The Gaza Strip
‘Buster’s Mal Heart’ Teaser Trailer: Rami Malek Loses His Mind in TIFF Drama
‘The Promise’ Trailer: Oscar Isaac and Christian Bale Are In A War-Torn Love Triangle
‘Free Fire’ Trailer: Brie Larson and Ben Wheatley Unleash A Bloody Feature-Length Shootout
‘Heartstone’ Trailer: TIFF Premiere Explores Raw Emotions of Bored Pre-Teens in a Small Icelandic Village
‘Edge of Seventeen’ Clip: Don’t Mess With Woody Harrelson’s Lunch Break
‘Headshot’ Trailer: The Latest From ‘The Raid’ Star Iko Uwais Is Getting Plenty of Buzz Out of TIFF’s Midnight Madness
‘Trespass Against Us’: Michael Fassbender Gets Reckless Behind the Wheel in Profane First Clip
‘Layla M.’ Exclusive Trailer: A Dutch-Moroccan Teen Marries a Jihadist And Joins Islamist Cell
‘Jeffrey’ Exclusive Trailer: Documentary Examines 12-Year-Old Dominican Street Washer Who Dreams of Becoming a Singer
‘Foreign Body’ Exclusive Trailer: A Young Woman Flees Tunisia Following Jasmine Revolution In Search of a New World
Morgan Spurlock’s New Documentary ‘Rats’ Will Definitely Make You Lose Your Lunch — Watch
Acquisitions
Film Acquisition Rundown: RLJ Grabs ‘Dog Eat Dog,’ Film Rise Picks Up SXSW Drama ‘From Nowhere’ and More
Justin Timberlake’s Concert Film Directed By Jonathan Demme Coming To Netflix
The ‘Colossal’ Buyer is No Longer Mysterious: Why Tom Quinn and Tim League’s Acquisition Makes Perfect Sense
‘The Bad Batch’: Ana Lily Amirpour’s Follow-Up to ‘A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night’ Acquired by Screen Media Films
‘Lady Macbeth’ Goes to Roadside Attractions in Big TIFF 2016 Buy
The festival runs from September 8 – 18.
