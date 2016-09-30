‘Atlanta’ Clip: Donald Glover’s TV Directorial Debut Shines Light on Van

The sixth episode will air October 4 on FX.

Donald Glover’s “Atlanta” is one of this season’s hottest and most buzzed about shows. Chronicling the lives of two cousins Earn Marks (Glover) and Alfred Miles (Brian Tyree Henry), the series follows the duo as they try to make it in Atlanta’s hip-hop scene. The drama’s sixth episode, “Value,” is a special one for Glover as it marks his TV directorial debut. Check out the first teaser of the episode below, which airs October 4.

READ MORE: ‘Atlanta,’ ‘Better Things’ Renewed for a Second Season at FX

Episode six changes the perspective from the main three male characters to the point of view of its main female character, Van (Zazie Beetz). In the clip she’s seen at the doctor’s office trying to pass a drug test.

“I directed an episode that was Zazie’s character Van-centric,” Glover said during the show’s Television Critics Association panel in August. “It was so much fun, like, just because I was, like, ‘Can you pull that off? Oh, you can pull that off? Oh, you did it better than I expected,’ every step of the way.”

The seventh episode, “B.A.N,” is also directed by Glover.

READ MORE: ‘Atlanta’: Meet Hiro Murai, the Hip-Hop Music Director of FX’s Baffling and Beautiful New Series

“Atlanta’s” first episode became FX’s most-watched basic cable primetime scripted comedy premiere in three years. The series was recently renewed for a second season and will return next year with ten more episodes.

Glover’s previously directed his 2014 short film “Chicken and Futility.” Aside from “Atlanta,” he will next be seen on the big screen in “Spider-Man: Homecoming,” out July 7, 2017.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.