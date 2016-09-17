‘Blair Witch’ Soundtrack: Listen to Director Adam Wingard’s Creepy Ambient Music

Director/composer Adam Wingard and music producer Robert Rich have taken ambient music in a sinister new direction with their “Blair Witch” soundtrack.
Currently streaming on Spotify, the 10-track score features original music from the sequel to the 1999 found-footage horror film “The Blair Witch Project,” and has a very creepy ambient mood. Lakeshore Records released the soundtrack on September 16, concurrent with Lionsgate’s release of the film.
“Blair Witch” follows James and a group of his friends as they go into the demonic woods in search of his missing sister. Early box office reports project that the movie will conjure up about $10 million in its opening weekend, making $4 million on Friday night.
Wingard, who is known for his films “V/H/S,” “The Guest” and “You’re Next,” previously composed the score to his 2008 short film “Paradox Mary.” He’s currently in post-production on the thriller “Death Note” and is set to helm “I Saw the Devil.”
Rich helped define the genres of ambient music, dark-ambient, tribal and trance. In 2001 he released the seven hour DVD Somnium, a studio distillation of the Sleep Concert experience, possibly the longest continuous piece of music ever released at the time.
Listen to the “Blair Witch” soundtrack below.
