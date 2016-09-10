Brad Pitt Compares Mel Gibson’s ‘The Passion of the Christ’ To a Propaganda Film

Mel Gibson’s new film “Hacksaw Ridge” will hit theaters this November, but Gibson might be forever tied to his 2004 violent religious epic “The Passion of the Christ.” The film provoked much controversy due to its extreme violence and allegations of anti-semitism, and people are still responding to the film, including actor Brad Pitt.
For the New York Times Style Magazine, Man Booker Prize-winning author Marlon James sat down with actor Brad Pitt and published his musings entitled “Five or Six Things I Didn’t Know About Brad Pitt.” In the interview, Pitt mentions that he’d like to make a film about Pontius Pilate and says that the film “won’t be for the ‘Passion’ crowd.” When James mentions that “The Passion of the Christ” drove him out of the church, Pitt laughs and responds, “I felt like I was just watching an L. Ron Hubbard propaganda film.” (Pitt also says that Gibson does violence “extremely well” and that his 2006 film “Apocalypto” is a “great film.”)
Pitt also discusses Brexit, the UK’s withdrawal from the European Union, saying that he “never thought that would happen.” He then says that he can’t bring himself “to think that Trump will be in charge. In the simplest terms, what brings us together is good, and what separates us is bad. [There’s] this great line in ‘The Big Short’: ‘When things are going wrong and we can’t find the reason for it, we just start creating enemies.'”
Brad Pitt’s newest film “Allied” opens in theaters on November 23rd.
Comments
Who cares what these actors say !!! They are all rich and have no idea what is going on in the real world. !!
“When James mentions that “The Passion of the Christ” drove him out of the church”
If a movie drove you away from the church, you were never in the (C)hurch to begin with. You were a false convert. Jesus spoke about false conversion more than any other subject.
No one wants to convert to christianity, thousands are running away from it
and thousands are converting to it.
And thousands are running away from it…This could go on for a while.
In the end times there will be a great falling away, god will say he never knew them . so prophesy is being fulfilled!Only the very elect will be with the Lord Jesus Christ!
And the ring shall be returned to Mount Doom.
With all due respect to what you are perceiving, Christianity is growing all over the world. A remarkable story is found in China where the Christian church has been increasing even under a communistic regime. However, what you might be perceiving is the decrease in membership of many (but not all) of the mainline denominations. There are reasons for the “mainline” troubles. Worldwide there are significant increases of Christian conversions. So, to be sure, people are not running away but finding solace in the Christian message. What is recognizable is the increased hatred for the Christian/Judaic ethic by the non Christian population. I am concerned that the principle of tolerance that once was prevalent in this country is diminishing. Be glad to hear any of your thoughts.
PeteGas
Actually, Christianity is on the rise worldwide.
Meanwhile in the developed world people in their thousands are waking up from the religious delusion.
Seriously, brad pitt? haha thats who i want get my religion and politics from is brad. Seems to me like a little envy going on there bradley. Mel may be a little off the reservation, but has probably accomplished more than you would ever dream of.
Throughout history,since the beginning of time religion has been at the forefront of all wars, we have failed to
Realize that regardless of all the religions of the world that one thing will always unite us, it’s our faith of something greater than us, that we believe that there’s this powerful force that makes us believe in something greater than us, once humanity can come together in this belief, this fact, that our faith can actually unite us, then, and only then can there be peace in this world.
Wait … wait … wait … and “Fight Club” was NOT a violent propaganda film Brad? Oh poor you Brad Pitt, even with the help of Satan and your succubus wife, you will never be as talented or popular as Mel Gibson.
robert smith- Learn how to read. Pitt complimented gibson on the way he did the violence. He was commenting on gibson’s far right bigotry.
Btw, Pitt was in fight club, he didn’t make it, and the violence had a message.
His christianity is the cause of all the hate, wars, violence in the world.
Nice try, but not by a longshot. Pitt has always been far more popular and much better actor than gibson ever was. Gibson never was popular, and he’s a two bit actor. His career has been over for years.
Not entering the religious debate you guys have going… But it’s kind of ridiculous to suggest Mel or Brad haven’t ever been popular. The “sexiest man alive” title was invented for Mel. He was the biggest actor going during the Lethal Weapon years. Both are great actors.
“…Christianity is cause of all wars….”? haha and were suppose to take you seriously now? haha where do you come up with this crazy stuff.
Robert Smith perhaps you should put more effort into your band and less judging peoples wives. The Cure haven’t released a good album in 20-odd years, sort it out.
Amen!
Gibson is an anti-semitic lowlife. I have zero desire to ever see passion of christ. Just another christian propaganda film
The fact anyone believes in these fairytales in the 21st century is frankly terrifying. Humans should have long evolved beyond the need for such myths. As far as I’m concerned Gibbo can make as many sequels as he likes, it’s franchise filmmaking exploiting the epic heard. Pitt for once is right on the money. Think for yourselves people your God is a lie.
Hey dummy, you do know that Jesus is a historic figure and the evidence is overwhelming?
Mel Gibson is a great actor and devote Christian. It was great seeing him again in Blood Father. I’m looking forward to see his new war movie. A lot of people should be ashamed how they treated one of Hollywood’s best.
The passion of the Christ is indeed a violent movie. Many believers were shocked, other believers saw truth in it, just like Mel Gibson believed of how it happened. Others were insulted and took this movie very personally. it is a fact that many of Hollywood’s leading men are of Jewish descent.
How ironic isn’t it then that, that same community crucified Mel Gibson, claiming their people never crucified anyone before.
Not saying Mel is Jesus, but he was a great name in Hollywood, had a lot of influence, power and friends.
WHY ARE YOU SHOUTING?
YOUR SPELLING AND GRAMMAR ARE TERRIBLE.
No, Brad, “The Passion of the Christ” isn’t a propaganda film. It’s a highly personal work of religious art. But since you hate the message, you can’t tell the difference. If you want to see what a propaganda film is like, go watch “Triumph of the Will”.
It’s a piece of shit with bad CGI. If you believe any of it you need a lobotomy.
propaganda
prɒpəˈɡandə/
noun
1.
information, especially of a biased or misleading nature, used to promote a political cause or point of view.
It’s fair to say in the light of the fact there is and never has been any EVIDENCE to support the story beyond what we know of the Romans. We know factually the Roman crucified religious fanatics, zealots, heretics and fanatics along with criminals and anyone else who feel foul of the authority of Rome. It is possible someone once called Jesus was hanged and that hundreds of years later some monks wrote some heavy handed morality tales in a book. The whole God thing has no more value than Dragons or Aliens. In fact there is a much greater chance extraterrestrial life exists than your God.
Hey, Sausage Boy, are you still f(p)estering everyone with your atheism?! Gosh, dude, you’re the only fanatic here in this forum, can’t you see it?! You’re so inclined, so desperate to prove your point, you resemble more a firebrand preacher than an enlightened secularist individual as doubtlessly you see yourself. I’ve said it many times – people who really claim to be atheists are usually more “religious” than the good Christian folk, who don’t constantly feel the need to refute others beliefs with fire and brimstone. So, you’re also a believer my friend, like it or not! ;) Just that your religion is “atheism”, which may have been “fashionable” some decades ago, but right now is kinda dull, especially since nowadays more and more people are actively looking for spirituality, even without any guidance from a church or higher authority.
Sadly, your musings on religion are not just hollow, but also clichéd, the opinion of someone who’s not very well read. And your idea about the monks who made up the story centuries later – dude, please for the love of your Atheist overlord, never ever try to theorize again, for you might stumble on someone who is really well read and educated.
True the first canonic gospels were written at least a 100 years after the Crucifixion, but the Dead Sea Scrolls found at Qumran and written by Jewish communities contemporary to Jesus of Nazareth and Pilate Pontius, mention the Historical Jesus and his life, exactly as it is described by the later apostles. And as already said the Jewish community that lived in the Qumran caves was there when everything happened. So, to illustrate your delusion, it’s not like someone wrote about Napoleon two hundred years after his reign, but more like someone who’s writing about Obama or Putin.
So if you’re looking for evidence, you can actually find plenty. In your case reading a book or two wouldn’t hurt, not at all.
You’re talking rubbish Sausage boy is right, there is no actual evidence for any of this God hokum other than some people in a much less enlightened time wrote some stories . None of that is evidence beyond the fact others share your delusion. You should read Hitchens, Dawkins, Harris.
I never said Jesus didn’t exist, you seem a little confused . A human named Jesus ( a fairly popular name back then) existed who who preached a form of religion. I am fully aware of the Dead Sea scrolls thanks all the same. None of these books or records prove the existence of God or that Jesus was anything more than some religious fanatic back in the day. You have proved nothing . It is you sir that I suggest should read more, something that might open your mind to the very real possibility your religion is little more than wishful thinking.
Walk outside and look at a tree, go look at mountain, watch the birth of a child…did you create that?
Can we please stop saying that the Uk left the EU, because that did not happen. What happened is that they had an ADVISORY plebiscite. To all those condemning the people responsible for Brexit, guess what? Nothing is gonna change when and if the UK “leaves” the EU. Anyone who has any knowledge of economy and politics will know this.
Wow: I had no idea Brad Pitt assumes the intellect to comprehend the difference between ‘ propaganda’ and anything else churned out by Hollyweird and their self proclaimed ‘stars’. I wonder what other revelations Pitt may have had lately! After all, this is a man who has never stood for anything but those who sign his chubby pay checks: payments for a mediocre talent if ever there was one. Who are they? Well, if one listens to Gibson… Oh! Could this be why Pitt decided to criticize Gibson’s ‘Passion’? Who’d ever have suspected…?
You must be born again.
Blessed is the man (mankind) who believes in me but has not seen me – JESUS CHRIST