Brad Pitt Compares Mel Gibson’s ‘The Passion of the Christ’ To a Propaganda Film

Mel Gibson’s new film “Hacksaw Ridge” will hit theaters this November, but Gibson might be forever tied to his 2004 violent religious epic “The Passion of the Christ.” The film provoked much controversy due to its extreme violence and allegations of anti-semitism, and people are still responding to the film, including actor Brad Pitt.

For the New York Times Style Magazine, Man Booker Prize-winning author Marlon James sat down with actor Brad Pitt and published his musings entitled “Five or Six Things I Didn’t Know About Brad Pitt.” In the interview, Pitt mentions that he’d like to make a film about Pontius Pilate and says that the film “won’t be for the ‘Passion’ crowd.” When James mentions that “The Passion of the Christ” drove him out of the church, Pitt laughs and responds, “I felt like I was just watching an L. Ron Hubbard propaganda film.” (Pitt also says that Gibson does violence “extremely well” and that his 2006 film “Apocalypto” is a “great film.”)

Pitt also discusses Brexit, the UK’s withdrawal from the European Union, saying that he “never thought that would happen.” He then says that he can’t bring himself “to think that Trump will be in charge. In the simplest terms, what brings us together is good, and what separates us is bad. [There’s] this great line in ‘The Big Short’: ‘When things are going wrong and we can’t find the reason for it, we just start creating enemies.'”

Brad Pitt’s newest film “Allied” opens in theaters on November 23rd.