‘Crunch Time’ Review: Rooster Teeth’s Sci-Fi Comedy Is ‘Inception’ With Nerd-Bros

After solidly tackling the post-apocalyptic thriller with “Day 5,” Rooster Teeth takes a swing at the science-fiction comedy genre with its second, “Crunch Time,” and hits it out of the park once again.
Starring five lovable weirdos as eccentric science students, “Crunch Time” clips along at a breakneck pace, seamlessly weaving wacky gags and colorful characters into its intriguing plot exposition. From the discomfort of an interrogation room, the characters in “Crunch Time” recount the shenanigans that got them handcuffed to a metal desk answering to two steely-faced detectives. (Brett Morrin and “True Detective’s” Michael Hyatt, no less). The motley crew explains the origins of “the brain-frame,” a “machine that allows you to place yourself inside another person’s mind.”
Conner (played by Hollywood’s go-to nerd, “Freaks and Geeks” alum Samm Levine) is the brains behind the brain-frame, whose work is subsidized by his generous (or pushover) friend, a baby-faced trust-fund-baby named Sam (Avery Monsen). After getting dumped by his girlfriend, Hannah (Jessy Hodges), Sam convinces Conner to help him win her back by entering her sub-conscious and making her fall back in love with him, or at least pity him enough to change her mind. Apparently, the dreaming person needs three guides in the brain-frame — for stability. Sam and Conner enlist “creepy lab assistant” Larry (Kirk C. Johnson), who isn’t all that creepy but really loves puppies, and irritatingly confident Berkman (Nicholas Rutherford), a party guy with creative facial hair.
Rooster Teeth
The plan backfires, and when Hannah figures out the deal, she wants in on the action. Shrewd business woman that she is, Hannah proposes the fellas charge money for curated experiences. “If we could offer people an experience they actually wanted, we could change the world,” she pitches, pausing before adding: “And make a shitload of money.” The boys agree, and it’s off to the races. Until the brain-frame creates a black hole that threatens to destroy the earth, of course.
With snappy dialogue and a premise to delight sci-fi newbies and die-hards alike, the twenty-minute episodes of “Crunch Time” fly by as quickly as a good dream. Creators Andrew Disney and Bradley Jackson make use of the dream sequences to play with genre; such as with Hannah’s nightmare, inspired by a fictional horror film “Feliz Navi-Dead,” which stars a chainsaw-wielding Santa Claus. The obligatory sex fantasy finishes too soon (don’t they all?) when Larry’s mistake leaves Berkman with a Ken-doll penis during a foursome. (Berkman corrects the detectives who call it a threesome.)
The dudes are well-defined and relatable, if you relate to lovable nerds, which surely Rooster Teeth subscribers do. Disappointing but never surprising, the show’s one mis-step is Hannah, whose de-facto role as object of desire and voice of reason overshadows any vague character traits Disney and Jackson attempt to give her. Hannah’s predictable hawkish ambition pales in comparison to the originality of puppy-loving Larry, or wise-cracking blowhard Berkman.
Aside from Hannah, the writing in “Crunch Time” is clever and punchy, skewering rich kids and academia with the same aplomb as it presents fictional scientific concepts. In an early scene, Sam and Conner’s fumbling foil, Dean Samuelson (Bill Wise), delivers this zinger with relish: “I have had to cut the gay and lesbian alliance budget in half. Now it’s just the lesbian alliance.”
The repeating gags in “Crunch Time” are just weirdly stupid enough to be hilarious; such as a literal poop sandwich and a cameo by Casper Van Dien from “Starship Troopers.” (Van Dien shows up in Hannah’s sexual fantasy, naturally). In the character of Berkman, Disney and Jackson have created a smart version of Stiffler from “American Pie,” the life of the party you hate to love whom everyone can recognize.
Once again, Rooster Teeth demonstrates why the subscription service is eons ahead of other online production houses; “Crunch Time” could compete with any network sci-fi comedy, but why would it want to try? Like its characters, “Crunch Time” and Rooster Teeth have built something wholly original.
Grade: A
“Crunch Time” premieres Sunday, September 11th exclusively on RoosterTeeth.com.
Comments
Premise is super problematic. Girl rejects boy so boy removes her ability to say no by hacking into her brain. With recent killing of Tiarah Poyau for telling a guy to stop grinding on her, this kind of story is not just gross, it’s dangerous/perpetuates rape culture, by telling men it’s acceptable to take extreme measures to get around a woman’s ‘No.’ And the women characters are written as if the writers don’t much care for/understand the women. One of the characters even says, ‘We didn’t break any laws. . .’ Um. Basically rufied and kidnapped a woman, but so unaware that they actually believe they haven’t done anything wrong. Blech.
What in the ever-loving F is wrong with people???
This show, is beyond disgusting. I LOVE Sci-Fi. I’ve seen it all. And there is a lot of horrible stuff but this has TOPPED them all.
F spoiler alerts – the premise is entirely set up on a man getting clearly VERY clearly rejected by a woman who he then physically, forcefully, against her will, renders her unconscious. That is then followed by a asinine conversation in a car between him and some other man (his friend or something) in which he talks about how he will now forcefully change the thoughts and feelings of the woman who is literally laying unconscious in the back seat of the same F’n car, [who has said “no” to him and remains unaware, unconscious, and unable to continue to choose to say no, or make her own choices] while the ‘friend’ implores the main guy not to go through with his plan. WHY you ask? Because it would be a form of rape? NO! of course not silly.
He says don’t go through with it because it might now work.
Does he add that maybe its wrong, he reminds his friend that she rejected him, so he IS aware of her conscious wishes. So does he then start to discuss with his friend that what he is suggesting is morally and legally WRONG?
No, of course not silly.
He is concerned for his friend, because if it doesn’t work HE could be injured, or HE could be caught.
Meanwhile – woman? – still laying unconscious in the back seat.
So – Rape and Kidnapping are the literal frame work of the entire plot to follow.
This is some very seriously horrible sh*t.
What F-head of a producer Ok’d this garbage?????
You guys are “f’in” insane. Get off your high horse about the initial premise because the rest of the show clearly shows how fucked up things get because of that horrid decision to try to forcefully change Hannah’s mind. They never sexually assaulted so it’s not rape. Yes they rendered her unconscious so assault and wrongful imprisonment charges would easily be made and convictions would be the result. NOT RAPE THOUGH. If this show is disgusting then every single Law and Order or CSI show is even more so because it exemplifies and demonstrates murder and other sexual crimes. They also have to make one episode more extreme than the other. Crunch Time is meant to be an extreme and satirical sci-fi on the pitiful nature of very insecure and socially outcast persons. The idea to not want to lose a loved one is fine and anyone can understand. If you understood RT humor and approach at all then you should understand this is there way of taking that to the bleeding edge. They aren’t saying an act of drugging a women and holding her captive to forcibly change her mind is right by any means. They in fact are very liberal and froward thinking if you watch any of their podcasts. They are pro-feminism, pro-choice, and pro whatever the fuck you want to believe. Just try looking at some of the RT Podcasts which can be found on YouTube for free. They never push an agenda of any sort. Get your facts straight before you slander good people like that. I’m sure it won’t matter to ignorant trash like you both but I can’t read filth like this and idly stand by. Believe it or not, I stand for social justice and equality and have been on 2 mission trips to Guatemala and in the States. In my lifetimes I’ve also dedicated we’ll over 500 hours to community service in various programs in my local community. That’s not to mention the thousands I’ve spent i charity donations and for charitable activities I was involved in. So, even if one were to say I’m insensitive I have no guilty con science because I’ve really tried to get out and make a difference while also seeing the world for what it truly is. Even oout of the US where I spent days living and working with people in rural Guatemala where homes had dirt floors and were made of sheet metal and cement blocks. I’m no better than anyone else and I truly believe before that gets thrown at me either.
Also, Burnie Burns produced Crunch Time and Matt Hullum is Thebes’s CEO of Rooster Teeth.
Take care and have a great day also.