Daniel Radcliffe: It’s ‘Pretty Undeniable’ That Hollywood is Racist

He thinks the film industry is "lagging behind" in terms of diversity.

J.K. Rowling has made no secret of the fact that “Harry Potter” is largely about intolerance and prejudice, concerns shared by many of the actors who’ve brought her famous characters to life onscreen. Daniel Radcliffe, in a recent BBC interview, said that despite being seen as “very, very progressive,” the film industry is “lagging behind in all kinds of areas” and “pretty undeniably” racist.

READ MORE: Daniel Radcliffe Reveals Why He Wants Neo-Nazis to See His New Movie ‘Imperium’



The actor’s discussion with Victoria Derbyshire came in conjunction with the release of “Imperium,” in which he plays an FBI agent who goes undercover with a group of white supremacists whose insults are presumably worse than “mudblood.” He also speculated that homosexual performers might be reluctant to come out publicly, perhaps because “then people just want to cast you as gay”.

READ MORE: Why Daniel Radcliffe Deserves an Oscar For ‘Swiss Army Man’

The subject of “Harry Potter” naturally came up, not least because the play “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” is currently being performed in London. Asked whether he’d like to reprise his role as the Boy Who Lived, Radcliffe was hesitant. “It’s only been six years and I’m really enjoying being able to do lots of different stuff at the moment,” he said,” adding that “Maybe if 30 years had passed I would be thinking differently. They will be doing remakes, and I could play his dad, or something.”

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.