‘Elle’ Exclusive Clip: Isabelle Huppert Takes Revenge On An Attacker In Paul Verhoeven’s Latest Thriller

The film will next screen at the Toronto International Film Festival.

Paul Verhoeven’s latest film “Elle,” his first in ten years, divided critics after its world premiere at this year’s Cannes Film Festival due to its provocative subject matter. The film follows Michèle LeBlanc (Isabelle Huppert), head of a successful video game company, who is raped in her home by an unknown assailant and soon stalks and becomes obsessed with her attacker.

IndieWire’s own Eric Kohn describes it as a “lighthearted comedy about rape” and says that “Verhoeven has crafted a defiant tale about the ultimate antidote for fear lying in the ability to turn it into something else.” The film has been making the festival rounds before its U.S. release date in November. Watch an exclusive clip from the film below.

READ MORE: ‘Elle’ Trailer: Isabelle Huppert Prepares For Revenge in Paul Verhoeven’s Psychological Thriller

Based on Philippe Djian’s 2012 novel, “Oh…,” the film also stars Christian Berkel (“Inglourious Basterds”), Anne Consigny (“The Diving Bell and the Butterfly”), Virginie Efira (“In Bed With Victoria”), and more. It’s Verhoeven’s first French-language film. Verhoeven has previously directed such Hollywood films as “RoboCop,” “Total Recall,” “Basic Instinct,” “Showgirls,” and “Starship Troopers.”

READ MORE: Cannes: ‘Elle’ Director Paul Verhoeven and Isabelle Huppert Defend Controversial Rape Thriller

“Elle” will screen at the Toronto International Film Festival this week. It will also screen at the New York Film Festival as well as Fantastic Fest. It will be released in U.S. theaters on November 11.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.