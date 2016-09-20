Harmony Korine Directs Sultry Ad For Yves Saint Laurent Fragrance

The ad for Black Opium follows model Edie Campbell as she saunters through dark streets.

Director Harmony Korine currently has his hands in two features that are in different stages of development: “The Trap,” a star-studded film that includes Idris Elba, Benicio del Toro, and Al Pacino that was set to begin shooting last year but ended up being permanently delayed, and “Tampa,” an adaptation of Alissa Nutting’s acclaimed book by the same name that follows a teacher seducing a young student. But while he’s not tackling those two films, Korine has taken on another assignment, an advertisement for Yves Saint Laurent’s female fragrance Black Opium. Watch the ad below, courtesy of The Playlist.

Set to Emma Louise’s “Jungle,” the ad follows model Edie Campbell as she saunters through dark streets, neon-drenched clubs, and an underground aquarium of sorts, all so she can pick up a key to acquire the fragrance all the way across the mysterious city.

This isn’t the first commercial Korine has directed. He directed another fragrance ad for Dior featuring model Sasha Luss and the music of Die Antwoord. Apart from features, Korine has also directed numerous music videos for artists that include Sonic Youth, Cat Power, Will Oldham, The Black Keys, and most recently, the video clip for “Needed Me” by Rihanna.

His latest film “Spring Breakers” is available on home video and on streaming services everywhere.

