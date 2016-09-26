‘Ice’ Teaser Trailer: Antoine Fuqua Previews Explosive Diamond Trade Drama

The series premieres November 16 on DirecTV and AT&T U-verse.

Antoine Fuqua’s just released his western “The Magnificent Seven,” which dominated the box office taking in a solid $35 million in its opening weekend. Now, the director is ready to release his upcoming drama series, “Ice,” for AT&T’s Audience network.

“Each diamond has lived a life. Persevered. Suffered,” says Jeremy Sisto in the first teaser trailer. “Each one tells us a story, and that story, no matter how many times it’s told, can outlive us all.”

The 10-episode series centers around the Green family, half brothers Jake (Cam Gigandet) and Freddy (Sisto), their father (Raymond J. Barry) and uncle Cam (Ray Winstone), as they navigate the culturally diverse and treacherous world of the diamond business. Judith Shekoni, Konstantin Lavysh and Donald Sutherland also co-star.

The show is written and executive produced by Robert Munic, with Fuqua directing the first episode and also executive producing.

The “Training Day” helmer is currently working on a handful of projects including an adaptation of Mario Puzo’s “Omerta,” set to star Sylvester Stallone. He’s also attached to direct “The Man Who Made It Snow” starring Jake Gyllenhaal and the documentary “American Dream American Knightmare” about the life of Suge Knight.

“Ice” premieres November 16 on DirecTV and AT&T U-verse.

