James Bond: Daniel Craig Reportedly Offered $150 Million to Return to the Spy Series for Two More Films

That's £113 million for our friends across the pond.

If Daniel Craig has been playing hard to get, his strategy may be paying off. In the latest tremor in the question of Who Will Be James Bond, Radar reports that Sony is ready to offer Craig $150 million to keep going with the franchise for two more films.

“The studio is desperate to secure the actor’s services while they phase in a younger long-term successor,” says Radar‘s source.

Craig’s casting was initially met with resistance by fans, owed largely to the fact that the actor sports lighter hair than his predecessors, but his take on the enduring character has become one of the most acclaimed during his four-film tenure.

“Daniel’s the key for a seamless, safe transition as far as Sony and Bond bosses are concerned, and they’re prepared to pay a king’s ransom to make it happen,” continues the source.

That said — as with so much reporting on who’s going to be Bond, this has to be taken with a grain of Himalayan sea salt. It’s possible that all of the chatter has its base in reality, but nothing is real until a deal is signed.

Since the release of “Spectre” late last year, speculation has run rampant as to who might replace Craig should he truly be done with the series; Tom Hiddleston and Idris Elba’s names have been mentioned with especially high frequency. Craig starred in “Casino Royale,” “Quantum of Solace,” “Skyfall” and “Spectre.”

