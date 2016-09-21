John Hawkes and James Ponsoldt Team for Amazon Comedy Pilot ‘The Legend of Master Legend’

Production is set to begin next month.

You can add James Ponsoldt to the list of independent filmmakers trying their hand at TV. Following the likes of Lena Dunham (“Girls”), Sam Esmail (“Mr. Robot”) and Joe Swanberg (“Easy”), Ponsoldt is working on a half-hour pilot comedy called “The Legend of Master Legend” for Amazon. John Hawkes is in talks to star in the new series.

READ MORE: James Ponsoldt Teaming With Disney For Ambitious First Studio Film ‘Wild City’

Micah Fitzerman-Blue & Noah Harpster (“Transparent”) are writing and executive-producing the pilot, which is based on a Rolling Stone article about real-life superheroes — namely Master Legend himself, whose jurisdiction is mostly confined to the Las Vegas Strip. Hawkes, who received an Oscar nomination for his performance in “Winter’s Bone” and was more recently seen in “Too Late” and “Everest,” would play said vigilante.

READ MORE: EuropaCorp Lands James Ponsoldt’s ‘The Circle’ Adaptation, Starring Tom Hanks and Emma Watson

Ponsoldt has been a favorite of Sundance in recent years, premiering each of his last three films in Park City: “Smashed” in 2012, “The Spectacular Now” a year later and “The End of the Tour” last year. His next film, “The Circle,” is a sci-fi drama based on Dave Eggers’ novel of the same name and starring Tom Hanks and Emma Watson. “The Legend of Master Legend” is set to begin production next month.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.