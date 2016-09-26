Nerdist’s Kyle Hill to Host Science Channel’s ‘MythBusters: The Search’

The spinoff show comes following 14 years of Discovery Channel's eight-time Emmy-nominated "MythBusters."

The Science Channel has named Kyle Hill as the host of its upcoming show “MythBusters: The Search,” which will premiere in 2017. Hill is a science editor for Nerdist, the host of YouTube’s “Because Science” and has contributed to Science Channel’s 2016 series “How to Build…Everything.”

“MythBusters: The Search” will feature never-before-seen stunts and myth-busting challenges that will focus on contestants’ build skills, science know-how, ingenuity and “resolve,” according to a statement.

“MythBusters is the most iconic science series in the history of television, and Kyle is an enormous talent and the ultimate MythBusters super fan,” Marc Etkind, General Manager of Science Channel, said in the statement. “With his encyclopedic knowledge of every MythBusters episode and stunt ever attempted, he is the ideal host to introduce our all-new myths and potential future mythbusters.”

The original “MythBusters” show debuted on Discovery Channel in 2003 and ended earlier this year after more than 300 episodes. The series attracted eight consecutive Emmy nominations for Outstanding Reality Program between 2009 and 2016. The show “fused scientific method with gleeful curiosity and plain old-fashioned ingenuity to create a signature style of explosive experimentation.”

The original “MythBusters” team of Grant Imahara, Tory Belleci and Kari Byron are working on a new venture for Netflix described as “Mythbusters in Wonderland.” Known as “The White Rabbit Project,” the show will focus on oddities one might encounter going down “the rabbit hole on the internet” and will debut on Netflix later this year.

