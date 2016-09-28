Olivier Assayas: Kristen Stewart the ‘Best Actress of Her Generation’

On the strength of her supporting performance in Olivier Assayas’ “Clouds of Sils Maria,” Kristen Stewart became the first American actress to win a César Award. The film first premiered in Cannes two years ago, and this year’s edition of the festival saw Assayas and Stewart return with the equally beguiling “Personal Shopper.” In a new interview with Screen Daily, the French auteur hails his collaborator as “the best actress of her generation.”
READ MORE: Kristen Stewart On Her Acting Process: There’s One Thing She’ll Never Do
“Kristen has an infinitely larger range than many actresses of her generation,” he continues. “She has an inner depth coupled with a spontaneity and naturalness that sets her apart. She also has an innate understanding of cinema that makes me believe she could succeed at directing too.”
READ MORE: ‘Certain Women’ Trailer: Kristen Stewart, Michelle Williams and Laura Dern Collide in Kelly Reichardt’s Sundance Drama
Stewart plays the assistant to a vaunted European actress in “Clouds” (Juliette Binoche), while in “Personal Shopper” she moonlights as a medium looking for any sign of her recently deceased brother. She’ll next be seen in a pair of movies by equally celebrated filmmakers: Kelly Reichardt’s “Certain Women” and Ang Lee’s “Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk,” both of which are due out before the end of the year.
Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.
Comments
I don’t know if the best, but I saw Personal Shopper at a festival, and now I think she’s among the best ones, at least. Really powerful performance that carries the film and elevates the material.
The whole film story was stolen and Kristen Stewart is a stalker, they made money using others, that Canes award should be returned for illegitimate garbage. Been stalked because of this shit by neighbours keeping tabs on my computer activity some pot smocking fat**
Rupert Sanders said the same thing. Hmmm….
Your robtard idol said the same words in the past….hmmmmmm
oh really!!!!! worried about Your dumb-ass ídol And to kristen being successfull EVERYDAYYYYY LOSEERRRRRR
In the right vehicle Stewart is excellent. For me the actress of her generation with the most depth and versatility is Mia Wasikowska. I also think Soairse Ronan is wonderful.
Me thinks Assayas is doing a bit of hype. Can’t say I’ve ever found her all that remarkable.
I totally agree with him. She’s one of the best.
Rooney Mara I would say.
KStew is one of my favorites but I would put Rooney Mara on the pedestal.
Both my fav actress and so talented