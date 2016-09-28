Olivier Assayas: Kristen Stewart the ‘Best Actress of Her Generation’

The two have made "Clouds of Sils Maria" and "Personal Shopper" together.

On the strength of her supporting performance in Olivier Assayas’ “Clouds of Sils Maria,” Kristen Stewart became the first American actress to win a César Award. The film first premiered in Cannes two years ago, and this year’s edition of the festival saw Assayas and Stewart return with the equally beguiling “Personal Shopper.” In a new interview with Screen Daily, the French auteur hails his collaborator as “the best actress of her generation.”

“Kristen has an infinitely larger range than many actresses of her generation,” he continues. “She has an inner depth coupled with a spontaneity and naturalness that sets her apart. She also has an innate understanding of cinema that makes me believe she could succeed at directing too.”

Stewart plays the assistant to a vaunted European actress in “Clouds” (Juliette Binoche), while in “Personal Shopper” she moonlights as a medium looking for any sign of her recently deceased brother. She’ll next be seen in a pair of movies by equally celebrated filmmakers: Kelly Reichardt’s “Certain Women” and Ang Lee’s “Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk,” both of which are due out before the end of the year.

