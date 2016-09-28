You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Olivier Assayas: Kristen Stewart the ‘Best Actress of Her Generation’

The two have made "Clouds of Sils Maria" and "Personal Shopper" together.

Sep 28, 2016 4:45 pm

“Personal Shopper”

On the strength of her supporting performance in Olivier Assayas’ “Clouds of Sils Maria,” Kristen Stewart became the first American actress to win a César Award. The film first premiered in Cannes two years ago, and this year’s edition of the festival saw Assayas and Stewart return with the equally beguiling “Personal Shopper.” In a new interview with Screen Daily, the French auteur hails his collaborator as “the best actress of her generation.”

“Kristen has an infinitely larger range than many actresses of her generation,” he continues. “She has an inner depth coupled with a spontaneity and naturalness that sets her apart. She also has an innate understanding of cinema that makes me believe she could succeed at directing too.”

Stewart plays the assistant to a vaunted European actress in “Clouds” (Juliette Binoche), while in “Personal Shopper” she moonlights as a medium looking for any sign of her recently deceased brother. She’ll next be seen in a pair of movies by equally celebrated filmmakers: Kelly Reichardt’s “Certain Women” and Ang Lee’s “Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk,” both of which are due out before the end of the year.

Comments

Jonathan

I don’t know if the best, but I saw Personal Shopper at a festival, and now I think she’s among the best ones, at least. Really powerful performance that carries the film and elevates the material.

Reply
    Oscar

    The whole film story was stolen and Kristen Stewart is a stalker, they made money using others, that Canes award should be returned for illegitimate garbage. Been stalked because of this shit by neighbours keeping tabs on my computer activity some pot smocking fat**

    Reply
K

Rupert Sanders said the same thing. Hmmm….

Reply
    I work for Sony

    Your robtard idol said the same words in the past….hmmmmmm

    Reply
    don't cry loser

    oh really!!!!! worried about Your dumb-ass ídol And to kristen being successfull EVERYDAYYYYY LOSEERRRRRR

    Reply
Mr. Q.

In the right vehicle Stewart is excellent. For me the actress of her generation with the most depth and versatility is Mia Wasikowska. I also think Soairse Ronan is wonderful.

Reply
david

Me thinks Assayas is doing a bit of hype. Can’t say I’ve ever found her all that remarkable.

Reply
Amy

I totally agree with him. She’s one of the best.

Reply
jm

Rooney Mara I would say.

Reply
Janinn

KStew is one of my favorites but I would put Rooney Mara on the pedestal.

Reply
    Rh

    Both my fav actress and so talented

    Reply

