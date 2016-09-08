Back to IndieWire

Focus Features Buys Paul Thomas Anderson and Daniel Day-Lewis’ Fashion Drama, Eyes Late 2017 Release

The duo who gave us "There Will Be Blood" are officially reuniting for a 1950s-set London fashion drama.

Sep 8, 2016 10:18 am

"There Will Be Blood"

“There Will Be Blood”

Earlier this year, rumors began swirling that Paul Thomas Anderson and Daniel Day-Lewis were eyeing their first collaboration since 2007’s “There Will Be Blood,” and now the project is official as Focus Features has won a tense bidding war for worldwide distribution rights. Deadline reports the company was in battle with Fox Searchlight for rights to the drama, which Anderson is looking to make on a $35 million budget. The picture, which is set in the 1950s London fashion scene, will go into production early next year. Focus is targeting a late 2017 release date.

The untitled project will bring Daniel Day-Lewis back to the big screen for the first time since “Lincoln” in 2012. He won the Best Actor Oscar for the role, his third after “My Left Foot” and “Blood.” Further plot details are being kept under wraps for now, as is the acquisition price, though Deadline says it dwarfs the $17.5 million Searchlight paid for Nate Parker’s “The Birth Of A Nation” and even the $20 million they paid for Tom Ford’s “Nocturnal Animals.”

With a late 2017 release date planned, expect Focus to have some big Oscar ambitions for the project, which his hardly a surprise given the two acclaimed talents attached. The film joins Focus’ enviable production slate, which also includes Stephen Frears’s “Victoria and Abdul,” Sofia Coppola’s “Beguiled,” and Joe Wright’s “Churchill.” They will release award contenders “Nocturnal Animals” and “Loving” this fall.

Comments

Robert Cotto

Zack – Daniel Day-Lewis won the Academy Award for his performance as Daniel Plainview in “There Will Be Blood”. I’m dumbfounded at this mistake.

Reply
    Jeff

    It’s amazing how little research IndieWire does.

    Reply
Jeff

Day-Lewis also won the Best Actor Oscar for There Will Be Blood.

Reply
Josh

“The untitled project will bring Daniel Day-Lewis back to the big screen for the first time since “Lincoln” in 2012. He won the Best Actor Oscar for the role, his third after “My Left Foot” and “Blood.””

Straight from the article guys. They acknowledge he won an Oscar for TWBB.

Reply
    Jeff

    That is an un-noted edit. It initially said “his second.”

    Reply
Joe

There Will Be Fashion?

Reply
Glenn Kilpatrick

Hi Guys, If this is the right one, then Filming has started in Yorkshire. Im told they are about for the next 2 weeks with Robin Hoods Bay the files over this weekend and then Staithes next week.
https://www.whitby-photography.com/daniel-day-lewis-filming-whitby-yorkshire-today/

Reply

