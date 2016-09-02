‘Queen Sugar’ Review: Ava DuVernay’s OWN Series is Frustratingly Familiar

As sad as it is to report, there’s no denying it: “Queen Sugar” is far from TV royalty.
It’s rather befuddling when something as progressive as a female-directed cable drama with a diverse cast can feel so familiar. After all, one of the most appealing artistic aspects of hearing from voices not belonging to the middle-aged white men dominating our entertainment culture is that we’ll be exposed to perspectives unfamiliar to our own.
Or — and one could argue even more importantly — the hope is that viewers who never see their stories told will finally discover the richly rewarding side of TV that only comes from seeing one’s own plight, success and everything in between on a screen, in their home.
The latter may still happen for “Queen Sugar.” I can’t speak to it, precisely, being one of those (almost) middle-aged white men. But what I can say is the story told by creator Ava DuVernay isn’t as significant as how it came about.
Since snagging the rights to Natalie Baszile’s novel of the same name, the OWN series (produced by Oprah Winfrey) built buzz by doing everything right leading up to its release. Allowing a well-respected independent filmmaker like DuVernay to create and write her own series was step one, but the network, Winfrey and DuVernay didn’t stop there. The “Selma” director hand-picked an all-female roster of directors to shoot eight of the 10 episodes that make up Season 1. DuVernay directed the other two, meaning “Queen Sugar’s” first season was entirely helmed by women.
The value of this to the directors themselves is enormous, as they now have a substantial credit to point to when people claim they don’t have the experience needed to work in TV (or film). But more than that, the decision itself served as a feminist statement to an exclusive industry, proving that talented, experienced and willing women were out there, waiting to be hired.
And the look, feel and overall presentation of “Queen Sugar” cannot be faulted. While not exactly groundbreaking (a la Michelle MacLaren’s work on “Breaking Bad,” Lesli Linka Glatter on “Homeland” or Mimi Leder on “The Leftovers”), there’s an intimacy present that feels human and authentic. DuVernay’s episodes establish specific color palettes that draw out earth tones and feel comfortable showcasing a broader spectrum than many set-based TV shows. (“Queen Sugar” evokes a rural Southern beauty pleasing to anyone appreciative of farmland — or anyone who loves “Rectify.”)
Yet that kind of profound personal touch is utterly absent from the story itself. “Queen Sugar,” at its best, finds quiet moments to contemplate the demands of having siblings as well as being someone’s son or daughter. Those fleeting scenes are few and far between in the first three episodes, and they’re often overwhelmed by unbelievable, exaggerated moments of crises. Worse yet, the eye-rolling melodrama in the pilot alone portends less honest introspection and more superficial in-fighting among the Bordelon family to come.
Tracking the soon-to-be intersecting lives of three grown siblings, “Queen Sugar” starts with Nova (Rutina Wesley), a woman whose profession isn’t clear until the second episode; a fact made doubly troubling when we discover she’s a reporter who doesn’t seem to write much. (The days of making your character a reporter to free them from typical 9-to-5 restrictions are over, people. Staff writers gotta grind it out with everyone else.) More important to the show, Nova is dating a white cop, a topical factor bound to factor in soon enough.
Her sister, Charley (Dawn-Lyen Gardner), works in another open-hours job as the manager of her hubby’s NBA career, on and off the court. Charley’s living large and uncomfortable with it, mainly because her son is getting too accustomed to having everything handed to him. Davis (Timon Kyle Durrett) assures her, “This is our life” — implying they’ll always have money — but the audience, if not Charley, knows better than to accept such obvious foreshadowing.
Finally, we’ve got the black sheep brother, Ralph Angel (Kofi Siriboe), a fresh-from-prison father struggling to provide for his young son. Ralph Angel isn’t afraid to pull out his gun when he’s desperate, angered or simply to show that he’s “troubled,” but we see he’s got a good heart because of how protective he is of little baby Blue.
Without getting too spoiler-y, I’ll just say the most predictable of all familial events forces these siblings back together, and while the premiere’s big twist is a necessary function of the story, it also illustrates how flawed “Queen Sugar” is from the get go. What little there is to latch onto is largely gone by Episode 2, and what’s left feels destined for a frustratingly foreseeable future.
After three episodes, the strongest reaction is akin to shouting, “Shouldn’t there be more? Isn’t there more to be said? More to be done? More to be seen?” But there’s little within “Queen Sugar” to make you believe what’s left of Season 1 (and what’s coming in an already greenlit Season 2) will be surprising or satisfying. One can only hope hope the talented souls behind the scenes will find a way to put their significance onscreen.
Grade: C+
“Queen Sugar” premieres Tuesday, September 6 at 10pm on OWN.
Comments
I can happily say that the nuances that are so akin to Black folk and people of color is what you missed. I have not spoken to one Black viewer who has not taken by the series tone and story. But this is why we have Black Hollywood and White Hollywood and we need to respect each others views of culture. Like when I go to a movie about White boys doing frat boy things I can not relate at all. I will respect it cause what I say is it’s a different Culture and that is never a bad thing!
Those who are not privy to black culture don’t understand the direct impact of what is happening in the story. I don’t think people that are so far away from the black way of life should comment. Maybe putting their listening skills to work would better serve them.
Amen!
PREACH!!!
Very well stated.
Leon, I respectfully disagree. Good filmmaking is something anybody can relate to. So because of the color of the author’s skin he can’t critique this or tell if it’s good or not? Humans are human, race is pointless and when people go to such lengths to be so pro-race in one way or another such as Ava DuVernay, the art turns to….well…crap.
Truth
I hit the and button before I was done. What I want to say is that I’ve seen Queen Sugar’s first few episodes and it is glorious, fantastic television drama… It’s tone is different in that it presents everyday Black folks as worthy of a camera being pointed at their lives, their stories. Maybe some won’t get into that. But for that reason alone, it is groundbreaking and compelling. The excellence and drop dead emotional beauty in which the story is realized on film by DuVernay and her writers is undeniable. So to me, this review makes no sense at all and suggests the critic has an axe to grind against its creators. The critic attempts to dismiss the entire first season of the show that he hasn’t seen because of silliness like he doesn’t see a character at her job enough?? That’s his hang up?! It’s a family drama, not a workplace drama. On one hand he says there should be more going on, and then he says there’s too much melodrama. Which is it? My take: Queen Sugar is the new, bring your handkerchief and get ready to get the feels family drama. When I saw it there was hardly a dry eye in the house. That’s saying something for a drama focused mostly on everyday people. I’ll be watching every week!
finally. someone with the balls to be honest about Ms Duvernay. There are other female filmmakers. black female filmmakers. But Ava is all we hear about and her 3 credits and subpar skills. I think she is a brilliant publicist who can drum it up for herself. but let us not sacrifice art for race. Selma was wack and you know it.
c+?! I have no idea what you just watched.
Completely disagree with the reviewer (and the comments of Blackgirl-who decided to trash DuVernay rather than comment on the show). Mr. Travers seems to miss the reality that there are many commonalities to our experiences. Unfortunately, the experiences of people of color are rarely portrayed and when they are, its often without dignity or thought. I thought the story (while somewhat sluggish at the start) was a beautiful portrayal of the lives of African-Americans. This is a story that is rarely portrayed on television, especially in a drama: a Black single father, a loving couple (Hollywood and Aunt Violet), middle class, blue collar, wealthy and the varying relationships within a black family. I hope viewers will give it a chance.
at the funeral dressed in suits wearing aprons supposed to be Masons?
They were. They look just like the ones I see at funerals.
Yes, they are… the main one is young comedian Larry Bourne “Larry Laflare”, he’s the real one and advisor for the scene. He went to HBCU JSU.
I thought your review was boring ! I also thought the show was amazing !
Whoever wrote this review must not be able to relate to the culture behind the show. Awesome awesome awesome!!! Every storyline fits the show, the family, and the cast is perfect eventhough I am not familiar with all of them. I literally cried like a baby at the end of the 1st ep and have a huge crushed on Nova’s white married cop boyfriend. Lol
I’ll never visit this site again. First and last time.
I am not sure why but the reviewer really got a chip on his shoulder about one of the characters being a part time possibly freelance writer maybe he does not think one of color could aspire to a flexible career or maybe he did not like how the character told her boss to get loss about pimping her family out any how this critique was so off base. I was very impressed by the writing and actors, and I could relate the episodes which evoked realism as well as lots of emotion I fully understand why they have already renewed it for a 2nd season because those in the know recognize excellance in the making. As for the critic that wrote this article keep on typing on your laptop.
Loving what I have seen so far!
Wow, what a ridiculous review and a waste of my time this was. Clearly the reviewer has no clue regarding film making and black lives. All i can say is, please more Queen Sugar and shows just like that.
Greetings from Berlin!
Just catching up on this show now. I think Ben is a thoughtful critic, but I’m at a loss for why he isn’t connecting with this show. It’s slow in the vein of Treme and Rectify, but its characters are gorgeously written and played, and it illuminates a culture that I (as a white man living in Los Angeles) don’t get to see very often. Queen Sugar is my favorite new show of the fall.
He is not connecting to this show simply ecause he is a racist duh! Lol
As I sit wiping my tears from episode 1, I cannot contemplate how anyone could not connect to this drama. I am thrilled to have a new series that fills me with such raw emotion and great story depth. My new favorite show!#queensugar
I agree with the majority here. I’ve had a very different experience from the critic’s. I felt very much connected to the characters and their stories. Very few shows can hold my attention for an entire episode. This one does!
As you said, what b do yiu b know white male?
its not a bad series but i just do not like the sound tracks after every two minutes while actors are talking..it is not a play…..feels like a Tyler Perry movie in all honesty,,,,i am African and i prefer series like shooter or suits modern family. I score it a 5/10 i would have given more were it not for the music more than 10 sound tracks in one episode….unbelievable!!!!!
Is this reviewer for real? A C+. I’m tempted to play the race card but then that’s what is expected so let me just say that I am South African Indian; I have no ties to African American history and the current plight they face in the US but what I can see is damn good television. Everything about this show is a piece of art – the lighting, the quality of the acting, the different plights of the characters, the setting, the camera angles, the colours, EVERYTHING. It is emotionally gripping because in some way everyone can relate to this brilliantly told story of a family’s struggles within society’s expectations of them. So I don’t know if the reviewer and I are watching the same show, but it doesn’t appear so. Tell me Mr Travers, what will it take for this show to be an A+ in your highly acclaimed television standards? Should it perhaps have been conceptualised, directed and produced by a white man to receive a higher rating from you?