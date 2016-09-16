‘Rocky Horror Picture Show’ TV Remake: Watch The First Five Minutes

The remake to the 1970's cult classic airs October 20 on Fox.

Folks at Comic-Con had the chance to see the first 25 minutes of Fox’s TV remake of “Rocky Horror Picture Show.” But for those shivering with antici…pation to watch the movie, you’re in luck because the network shared the first five minutes of the special on Periscope Thursday night.

The modernized version begins at a movie theater with the opening number, “Science Fiction Double Feature,” sung seductively by Ivy Levan. While we don’t get a glimpse of Laverne Cox, Victoria Justice or the rest of the main cast, the snippet is just enough to prepare fans for all the excitement that is to come.

Earlier this week Justice, who portrays Janet, also teased a snippet of her performance of “Touch Me” on Twitter.

Here’s one small fraction of the main attraction ???????????? First look at my “Touch Me” number from @RockyHorrorFOX pic.twitter.com/kw0NqwyT8m — Victoria Justice (@VictoriaJustice) September 14, 2016

Directed by Kenny Ortega, the remake of the 1970’s cult classic also features Tim Curry, who was the original Frank-N-Furter in the film, appearing as The Criminologist. During the Television Critics Association summer press tour panel, the actor stated that it was “fun to do again” and fully endorsed the reboot.

“I actually offered myself as Dr. Scott because I was already in a wheelchair,” joked Curry, who suffered a stroke in 2012, “they thought narrator was a better fit. I enjoyed it a lot.”

Check out the clip below, which thanks to a dedicated fan made its way to YouTube. “Rocky Horror Picture Show” will air on October 20 at 8pm ET.

